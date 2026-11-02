Unknown Projectile Hits Vessel in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A vessel was reportedly hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The maritime agency said in an alert that the captain of a merchant ship had received a Mayday distress transmission over VHF Channel 16, informing him that another vessel had come under attack.
The incident was recorded at 1509GMT on November 1.
UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity” as investigations continue.
The agency did not disclose the identity of the affected vessel or provide information about possible casualties, the extent of the damage or the origin of the projectile.
The latest report follows several attacks on commercial tankers during October across the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Some of those incidents resulted in fires and damage to vessels, according to maritime security reports.
The incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of commercial shipping amid persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil and gas shipments.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.
The maritime agency said in an alert that the captain of a merchant ship had received a Mayday distress transmission over VHF Channel 16, informing him that another vessel had come under attack.
The incident was recorded at 1509GMT on November 1.
UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity” as investigations continue.
The agency did not disclose the identity of the affected vessel or provide information about possible casualties, the extent of the damage or the origin of the projectile.
The latest report follows several attacks on commercial tankers during October across the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Some of those incidents resulted in fires and damage to vessels, according to maritime security reports.
The incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of commercial shipping amid persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil and gas shipments.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.
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