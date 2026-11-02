Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Missile, Drone
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday that its air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile and an armed drone fired by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in two separate posts on X. The first reported the missile’s destruction, and a second followed shortly after announcing that a drone had also been brought down. According to both statements, the Houthis launched the weapons at the kingdom’s southern region.
The posts were the coalition’s first interception announcements of the day. Neither named the intended targets, and neither reported casualties or damage.
Earlier Sunday, Saudi authorities sounded emergency warnings in the southwestern city of Abha and the Khamis Mushait governorate, then declared the threat over in both areas.
The announcements came hours after the coalition said it had struck Houthi assets in a military operation to “neutralize vital resources” used to support the group’s war effort and expand its military capabilities, especially its ballistic missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia has come under repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in two separate posts on X. The first reported the missile’s destruction, and a second followed shortly after announcing that a drone had also been brought down. According to both statements, the Houthis launched the weapons at the kingdom’s southern region.
The posts were the coalition’s first interception announcements of the day. Neither named the intended targets, and neither reported casualties or damage.
Earlier Sunday, Saudi authorities sounded emergency warnings in the southwestern city of Abha and the Khamis Mushait governorate, then declared the threat over in both areas.
The announcements came hours after the coalition said it had struck Houthi assets in a military operation to “neutralize vital resources” used to support the group’s war effort and expand its military capabilities, especially its ballistic missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia has come under repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.
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