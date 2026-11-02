Stevens Faces Democratic Backlash After Backing Republican Senate Candidate
(MENAFN) US Representative Haley Stevens faced strong criticism from prominent Democratic figures and senior party aides on Sunday after endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate race against Abdul El-Sayed. Her decision came just two days before the country's crucial midterm elections.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the endorsement, describing it as a serious breach of party loyalty.
"This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens," Schumer said, while emphasizing that Senate Democrats remained united behind their party's nominated candidate.
The announcement also prompted several members of Stevens' congressional staff to resign. Justin German, who worked as her chief of staff for eight years, confirmed that he and several other aides stepped down on Sunday morning in support of El-Sayed.
"We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens' decision to support Mike Rogers," German said.
Michigan Democratic Party leadership also distanced itself from Stevens. Party Chair Curtis Hertel declared that she "is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future."
Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who also represents Michigan, joined the criticism, saying voters were more concerned about the "price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama." She warned that anyone turning the election "about themselves, and not Michiganders and our democracy, should think hard about whether they are serving the greater good."
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the endorsement, describing it as a serious breach of party loyalty.
"This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens," Schumer said, while emphasizing that Senate Democrats remained united behind their party's nominated candidate.
The announcement also prompted several members of Stevens' congressional staff to resign. Justin German, who worked as her chief of staff for eight years, confirmed that he and several other aides stepped down on Sunday morning in support of El-Sayed.
"We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens' decision to support Mike Rogers," German said.
Michigan Democratic Party leadership also distanced itself from Stevens. Party Chair Curtis Hertel declared that she "is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future."
Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who also represents Michigan, joined the criticism, saying voters were more concerned about the "price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama." She warned that anyone turning the election "about themselves, and not Michiganders and our democracy, should think hard about whether they are serving the greater good."
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