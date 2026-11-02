Spyware Warnings Target German Lawmakers, Government Officials
(MENAFN) Germany's Digital Affairs Minister Karsten Wildberger said Sunday that cyberattacks had targeted electronic devices used by members of the Bundestag and government officials.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, Wildberger explained that the matter involved “a notification from Apple that certain devices may have been compromised by so-called spyware.”
He said the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) responded promptly, sending written warnings to everyone identified as potentially affected.
According to the correspondence, iPhone users began receiving alerts from Apple on October 29 warning that their devices had been targeted in an operation involving “Mercenary” spyware.
“We currently have no further information regarding the specific cause or background of the notifications,” the BSI said.
Apple characterizes these alerts as highly reliable notifications indicating that an individual has been specifically targeted. However, receiving such a warning does not establish whether the attempted intrusion succeeded.
As a precaution, the BSI advised recipients to “assume, as a precaution, that the device may have been compromised.”
Wildberger declined to disclose additional details about the reported incidents but voiced concern over the developments.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, Wildberger explained that the matter involved “a notification from Apple that certain devices may have been compromised by so-called spyware.”
He said the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) responded promptly, sending written warnings to everyone identified as potentially affected.
According to the correspondence, iPhone users began receiving alerts from Apple on October 29 warning that their devices had been targeted in an operation involving “Mercenary” spyware.
“We currently have no further information regarding the specific cause or background of the notifications,” the BSI said.
Apple characterizes these alerts as highly reliable notifications indicating that an individual has been specifically targeted. However, receiving such a warning does not establish whether the attempted intrusion succeeded.
As a precaution, the BSI advised recipients to “assume, as a precaution, that the device may have been compromised.”
Wildberger declined to disclose additional details about the reported incidents but voiced concern over the developments.
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