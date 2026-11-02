Trump: 400 Percent Dairy Tariffs to End as Canada Trade Deal Nears
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have spoken by phone several times to hammer out the outline of a new bilateral trade agreement, a sign that a months-long cross-border trade standoff may be nearing resolution.
Trump told reporters, “We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada,” and said the agreement is “going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it’ll be fine for Canada too.”
The US president said the pact would tear down Canadian barriers to American agricultural exports. He claimed that “our farmers were paying tremendous tariffs to send things to Canada,” with duties on dairy products reaching as high as 400%.
“All those tariffs will be gone. There will be no tariff,” he maintained.
Trump also said Canada has agreed to bankroll the Keystone oil pipeline system linking the two countries. “They’re going to build the Keystone Pipeline. They’re going to pay for it,” he said, adding that Washington has largely settled on the route the pipeline will take.
Carney confirmed earlier Sunday that he had discussed the framework of a new trade agreement with Trump. Writing on the US social media platform X, he called the exchange a “good conversation.” He said it “builds on” the countries’ recent talks, and in his words: “This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty.”
Carney added that negotiators from both nations will work closely together in the coming weeks to produce a final text.
His remarks followed a statement by Trump last week that Washington was “getting close to a deal” with Ottawa. He also alleged that Canada had profited at America’s expense for years.
Relations remain tense. Both countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods after earlier trade negotiations collapsed.
Trump told reporters, “We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada,” and said the agreement is “going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it’ll be fine for Canada too.”
The US president said the pact would tear down Canadian barriers to American agricultural exports. He claimed that “our farmers were paying tremendous tariffs to send things to Canada,” with duties on dairy products reaching as high as 400%.
“All those tariffs will be gone. There will be no tariff,” he maintained.
Trump also said Canada has agreed to bankroll the Keystone oil pipeline system linking the two countries. “They’re going to build the Keystone Pipeline. They’re going to pay for it,” he said, adding that Washington has largely settled on the route the pipeline will take.
Carney confirmed earlier Sunday that he had discussed the framework of a new trade agreement with Trump. Writing on the US social media platform X, he called the exchange a “good conversation.” He said it “builds on” the countries’ recent talks, and in his words: “This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty.”
Carney added that negotiators from both nations will work closely together in the coming weeks to produce a final text.
His remarks followed a statement by Trump last week that Washington was “getting close to a deal” with Ottawa. He also alleged that Canada had profited at America’s expense for years.
Relations remain tense. Both countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods after earlier trade negotiations collapsed.
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