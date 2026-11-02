Bennett Backs Eisenkot to Form Next Israeli Government
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that his parliamentary bloc would recommend Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the candidate tasked with forming Israel's next government, adding his support to Eisenkot's bid to receive the initial mandate.
Bennett's Together party confirmed the decision in a statement, saying it had been taken under his instructions.
The statement noted that Bennett had pledged during the election campaign to respect voters' choices, adding that his decision to support Eisenkot reflected that commitment. It also confirmed that Bennett had personally notified Eisenkot of his position.
In a separate development, reports indicated that the Democrats party, headed by Yair Golan, was also planning to nominate Eisenkot during the upcoming consultations with the president. Golan, however, had not publicly confirmed the reported decision.
These moves came as opposition parties worked to align their positions on whom to recommend for the government-forming mandate following the parliamentary elections, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political camp continued its efforts to assemble a governing majority.
Voting for the 26th Knesset took place last Tuesday. Final figures released Friday by the Central Elections Committee showed Likud, led by Netanyahu, securing 27 seats. Eisenkot's Yashar party won 21 seats, Bennett's Together party obtained 12, while Golan's Democrats secured eight seats.
Bennett's Together party confirmed the decision in a statement, saying it had been taken under his instructions.
The statement noted that Bennett had pledged during the election campaign to respect voters' choices, adding that his decision to support Eisenkot reflected that commitment. It also confirmed that Bennett had personally notified Eisenkot of his position.
In a separate development, reports indicated that the Democrats party, headed by Yair Golan, was also planning to nominate Eisenkot during the upcoming consultations with the president. Golan, however, had not publicly confirmed the reported decision.
These moves came as opposition parties worked to align their positions on whom to recommend for the government-forming mandate following the parliamentary elections, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political camp continued its efforts to assemble a governing majority.
Voting for the 26th Knesset took place last Tuesday. Final figures released Friday by the Central Elections Committee showed Likud, led by Netanyahu, securing 27 seats. Eisenkot's Yashar party won 21 seats, Bennett's Together party obtained 12, while Golan's Democrats secured eight seats.
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