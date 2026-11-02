Florida Residential Neighborhood Jet Crash Kills Nine People
(MENAFN) A private business aircraft carrying nine passengers and crew members crashed into a residential neighborhood near Cresthaven, Florida, on Sunday, killing everyone aboard.
The Learjet 60 had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was scheduled to land at North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. However, the aircraft went down at around 12:50 pm local time (1850GMT), according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as a devastating loss.
"Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," he said.
The crash occurred several kilometers from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue announced the incident through a post on X, urging residents and visitors to "avoid the area. This will be an extended incident."
Meanwhile, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office suspended traffic in both directions along Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, to secure the crash site and provide emergency responders with access.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will oversee the investigation in coordination with the FAA. The independent federal agency is responsible for examining civil transportation accidents and major incidents across the United States.
Officials have not yet determined the circumstances that led to the aircraft crash.
The Learjet 60 had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was scheduled to land at North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. However, the aircraft went down at around 12:50 pm local time (1850GMT), according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as a devastating loss.
"Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," he said.
The crash occurred several kilometers from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue announced the incident through a post on X, urging residents and visitors to "avoid the area. This will be an extended incident."
Meanwhile, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office suspended traffic in both directions along Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, to secure the crash site and provide emergency responders with access.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will oversee the investigation in coordination with the FAA. The independent federal agency is responsible for examining civil transportation accidents and major incidents across the United States.
Officials have not yet determined the circumstances that led to the aircraft crash.
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