Oleshky Humanitarian Ceasefire Ends Without Reported Violations
(MENAFN) A temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky concluded late Sunday, with neither side reporting any breaches during the agreed period.
The truce, which lasted several days, was announced by US First Lady Melania Trump to enable humanitarian assistance to reach residents and allow civilians to leave the area safely. It came into force on Tuesday and was subsequently expanded beyond Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s Kherson region, to secure passage for humanitarian convoys.
Trump said the arrangement allowed local residents to move freely and obtain essential supplies, including food, drinking water and medicine. She added that it had provided people with "a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack."
“Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace,” she wrote on X.
The humanitarian operation in the city concluded on Friday. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said both parties had respected the localized truce throughout the mission.
Lantratova also suggested turning humanitarian operations organized through the first lady's initiative into a recurring effort. She said the Oleshky mission, conducted in coordination with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, demonstrated that such cooperation could assist civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
On Saturday, Lubinets described the arrangement as a significant development, stating: “This is the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.”
The truce, which lasted several days, was announced by US First Lady Melania Trump to enable humanitarian assistance to reach residents and allow civilians to leave the area safely. It came into force on Tuesday and was subsequently expanded beyond Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s Kherson region, to secure passage for humanitarian convoys.
Trump said the arrangement allowed local residents to move freely and obtain essential supplies, including food, drinking water and medicine. She added that it had provided people with "a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack."
“Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace,” she wrote on X.
The humanitarian operation in the city concluded on Friday. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said both parties had respected the localized truce throughout the mission.
Lantratova also suggested turning humanitarian operations organized through the first lady's initiative into a recurring effort. She said the Oleshky mission, conducted in coordination with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, demonstrated that such cooperation could assist civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
On Saturday, Lubinets described the arrangement as a significant development, stating: “This is the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment