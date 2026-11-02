Trump Pursues Diplomatic Path with Iran Amid Netanyahu Calls for Strikes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is leaning toward continued diplomatic efforts with Iran, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging Washington to resume military strikes shortly after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to reports.
During a telephone conversation on Saturday, Netanyahu reportedly called on the US administration to restart military operations against Iran following the vote. Trump, however, preferred to give ongoing diplomatic initiatives more time to produce results, according to American and Israeli officials familiar with the discussion. Sources indicated that the Israeli premier was concerned about Washington’s position.
An Israeli source described the exchange as "tough," while an American source characterized it as "direct."
Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had spoken with Netanyahu, describing their conversation as “a very good talk.” He acknowledged that Iran was among the subjects discussed but declined to provide additional information.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were making progress and indicated that he was not "in much of a hurry" to restart military attacks. However, he had previously suggested that strikes could resume after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The latest discussions come after US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sent a message to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, addressing the possibility of restarting formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
During a telephone conversation on Saturday, Netanyahu reportedly called on the US administration to restart military operations against Iran following the vote. Trump, however, preferred to give ongoing diplomatic initiatives more time to produce results, according to American and Israeli officials familiar with the discussion. Sources indicated that the Israeli premier was concerned about Washington’s position.
An Israeli source described the exchange as "tough," while an American source characterized it as "direct."
Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had spoken with Netanyahu, describing their conversation as “a very good talk.” He acknowledged that Iran was among the subjects discussed but declined to provide additional information.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were making progress and indicated that he was not "in much of a hurry" to restart military attacks. However, he had previously suggested that strikes could resume after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The latest discussions come after US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sent a message to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, addressing the possibility of restarting formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
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