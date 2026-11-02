Russia Detains Minor After US Warns of Moscow Mass-Casualty Threat
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Sunday that it had taken a minor into custody, one day after the US Embassy in Moscow issued an alert about a “credible threat of a mass casualty event” in the Russian capital.
The alert concerned the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, a palace museum and park complex. The FSB said officials scrapped scheduled cultural events there and tightened security across the surrounding area.
“As a result of these operations, a Russian minor was detained,” the FSB said in a statement.
According to the agency, the suspect had uploaded videos to TikTok in which he wore tactical gear, including a balaclava, cap, goggles and headset, and held an object resembling an automatic weapon. He also posted photos from the museum-reserve captioned “I found a place.”
Investigators searched his home and recovered the clothing and accessories seen in the footage, the FSB said.
Examination of his communication devices turned up further evidence. “Furthermore, an examination of his communication devices revealed a TikTok account used to post threats, a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the messaging app Telegram, and a significant number of search queries regarding past terrorist attacks, mass killings, and other acts of violence,” it said.
The FSB expressed gratitude to the United States for sharing the information.
The embassy’s warning came Saturday, when it cautioned of “a credible threat of a mass casualty event” at the palace museum and park reserve. It urged people to stay away from the area, remain vigilant and avoid crowds. The embassy added that the US government was coordinating with Russian authorities in response to the threat.
The alert concerned the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, a palace museum and park complex. The FSB said officials scrapped scheduled cultural events there and tightened security across the surrounding area.
“As a result of these operations, a Russian minor was detained,” the FSB said in a statement.
According to the agency, the suspect had uploaded videos to TikTok in which he wore tactical gear, including a balaclava, cap, goggles and headset, and held an object resembling an automatic weapon. He also posted photos from the museum-reserve captioned “I found a place.”
Investigators searched his home and recovered the clothing and accessories seen in the footage, the FSB said.
Examination of his communication devices turned up further evidence. “Furthermore, an examination of his communication devices revealed a TikTok account used to post threats, a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the messaging app Telegram, and a significant number of search queries regarding past terrorist attacks, mass killings, and other acts of violence,” it said.
The FSB expressed gratitude to the United States for sharing the information.
The embassy’s warning came Saturday, when it cautioned of “a credible threat of a mass casualty event” at the palace museum and park reserve. It urged people to stay away from the area, remain vigilant and avoid crowds. The embassy added that the US government was coordinating with Russian authorities in response to the threat.
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