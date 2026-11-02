Madhya Pradesh Tourism To Showcase Its Diverse Tourism Experiences At WTM London 2026

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Led by Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, AMD, MPTB, the delegation will engage with international travel trade professionals through B2B meetings at its stand (N11-209)

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism will participate in World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, scheduled from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London, with its dedicated pavilion at Stand N11-209, showcasing the state's diverse tourism offerings to the international travel trade.The delegation will be led by Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), accompanied by Mr. Rakesh Goliya, Manager – Events & Marketing Department, MPTB, along with ten tourism stakeholders representing hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), travel agencies, wildlife tourism and other segments of the state's tourism industry.The participation will focus on strengthening Madhya Pradesh's engagement with the UK and international travel markets through multiple B2B meetings with tour operators, travel agents and other industry professionals. The delegation will introduce destination itineraries and explore opportunities for new business partnerships, encouraging greater inclusion of Madhya Pradesh in international travel programs.From the celebrated temple architecture of Khajuraho and the Buddhist heritage of Sanchi to the prehistoric rock shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh offers a rich journey through India's cultural and historical legacy. The state's appeal also extends to its renowned wildlife destinations, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna and Satpura, alongside its spiritual centers, historic towns, nature-based experiences and vibrant local traditions. At WTM London, the dedicated pavilion will showcase this diversity through destination displays and promotional films featuring the state's established attractions, wildlife experiences and lesser-known destinations.Positioned as 'The Heart of Incredible India', Madhya Pradesh brings together centuries of history, architectural heritage, spirituality, wildlife and living traditions. Through its participation at WTM London, the state will continue to promote its approach of 'Redistributing Tourism Demand through Discovery', encouraging travelers to venture beyond established circuits and explore the many lesser-known destinations across the state.Madhya Pradesh's participation at WTM London 2026 reflects its continued efforts to strengthen international trade relationships, expand its global tourism outreach and create greater visibility for the state among international travelers and the travel trade.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Showcase its Diverse Tourism Experiences at WTM London 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 02, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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