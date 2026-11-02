Dynalene PG-25 Qualifies As An NVIDIA DSX Ready Coolant Solution

Dynalene PG-D25

- Satish Mohapatra, PhD, President and CEO of DynaleneWHITEHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dynalene, a leading U.S.-based specialty manufacturer of high-performance heat transfer fluids, today announced that its Dynalene PG-D25 coolant has qualified as an NVIDIA DSX Ready Coolant Solution. The qualification confirms that Dynalene's propylene glycol-based PG25 fluid, designed for direct-to-chip liquid cooling, meets NVIDIA's requirements for deployment in AI factory infrastructure.The NVIDIA DSX Ready program helps AI factory builders and data center operators select power and cooling infrastructure that aligns with the requirements of the NVIDIA DSX AI factory platform. Qualified products, including coolants, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and battery energy storage systems, are validated against NVIDIA's specifications. This gives customers greater confidence when integrating third-party components into high-density, liquid-cooled accelerated computing environments. The DSX Ready Coolant category covers PG25 coolants for secondary-loop, single-phase direct-to-chip (cold plate) cooling systems.Dynalene formulates PG-D25 from high-quality USP-grade propylene glycol with a proprietary additive package designed specifically for direct-to-chip cooling. It delivers exceptional multi-metal corrosion protection, particularly for the copper cold plates and heat exchangers used in most CDUs, and provides robust defense against algae and bacteria growth. Dynalene PG-D25 passes ASTM tests for heat transfer coolants (D8040), thermal stability (D7437), and coolant foaming (D1881). By implementing Dynalene's advanced liquid cooling solutions, data centers can optimize Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and increase overall rack density.The NVIDIA DSX Ready qualification builds on Dynalene's recognition under the Open Compute Project (OCP) AcceptedTM program for the same coolant. Dynalene has also demonstrated its high-volume capabilities by successfully delivering multiple large-scale global orders of up to a million gallons per project for a variety of applications, including data centers. Dynalene understands the need to deliver coolant to data centers on short timelines and has demonstrated the ability to supply large volumes (100,000+ gallons) under tight schedules. With three U.S. manufacturing locations (Pennsylvania, Illinois and Utah), the company accelerates delivery timelines while lowering shipping costs.Key Benefits of Dynalene PG-D25- Qualified as an NVIDIA DSX Ready Coolant Solution- Recognized under the OCP AcceptedTM program- Multi-metal corrosion protection for copper cold plates and CDU heat exchangers- Biological growth protection against algae and bacteria- Passes ASTM D8040, D7437, and D1881 testing- Proven high-volume manufacturing and supply at million-gallon scale per projectFor more information on Dynalene's complete portfolio of data center cooling solutions, visit .About Dynalene:Dynalene is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance heat transfer fluids. The company helps engineers solve complex thermal challenges that define modern technology. Its fluids and equipment are engineered to meet the most demanding specifications across numerous industries. With over 30 years of research and development, Dynalene has commercialized over 100 products. The organization is ISO 9001 certified and operates manufacturing and laboratory facilities in Whitehall, PA, Chicago, IL, and Salt Lake City, UT. Dynalene combines deep materials science expertise with an understanding of real-world application demands. When the thermal problem is critical, engineers trust Dynalene. Tomorrow's Solutions Flow Through Us.

Michael Consalazio

Dynalene, Inc.

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Dynalene PG-25 Qualifies as an NVIDIA DSX Ready Coolant Solution News Provided By Dynalene, Inc. November 02, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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