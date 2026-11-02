Democratic Lawmaker Backs Republican Rival in Michigan Senate Contest
(MENAFN) US Democratic Representative Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, breaking with her party’s candidate Abdul El-Sayed in an unusual move just days before voters head to the polls.
"Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," Stevens said in a video shared on X. “And he's right, and that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don't belong in Abdul's campaign.”
Although Stevens reaffirmed that she remains "a very proud Democrat," her decision to support a Republican contender could create tensions within her party and place her at odds with fellow Democrats.
El-Sayed has maintained a lead in most recent opinion polls. However, Stevens’ public backing of Rogers could influence some voters as the election approaches, potentially affecting the outcome of the closely watched Senate contest.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the endorsement, describing it as "big" and commending Stevens for demonstrating what he called unusual "bravery" and "great and almost unprecedented loyalty" to Michigan.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the congresswoman had "said what few people are willing to say" by throwing her support behind Rogers.
"Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," Stevens said in a video shared on X. “And he's right, and that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don't belong in Abdul's campaign.”
Although Stevens reaffirmed that she remains "a very proud Democrat," her decision to support a Republican contender could create tensions within her party and place her at odds with fellow Democrats.
El-Sayed has maintained a lead in most recent opinion polls. However, Stevens’ public backing of Rogers could influence some voters as the election approaches, potentially affecting the outcome of the closely watched Senate contest.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the endorsement, describing it as "big" and commending Stevens for demonstrating what he called unusual "bravery" and "great and almost unprecedented loyalty" to Michigan.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the congresswoman had "said what few people are willing to say" by throwing her support behind Rogers.
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