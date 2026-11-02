Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite Ban, Novak Says
(MENAFN) Russian diesel is still turning up on European markets under different labels despite the EU’s ban on imports of Russian petroleum products, Russia’s deputy prime minister said Sunday.
Alexander Novak was asked in an interview with a media outlet, Vesti, whether European countries might be buying Russian gas through third countries. He said such cases were possible.
“Such instances are possible because, although Europe has banned the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, we see that Russian diesel sometimes still appears in Europe under different labels,” he said.
Novak also warned that Europe may struggle to get through the winter, pointing to gas reserves in underground storage that have fallen to “historically” low levels.
“Currently, gas stocks in underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, and how the Europeans fare through the winter will be a story in itself,” he said.
According to Novak, EU storage sites hold roughly 82.1 billion cubic meters of gas, the lowest level since 2013. That is 9.4 billion cubic meters less than a year ago, he said.
Alexander Novak was asked in an interview with a media outlet, Vesti, whether European countries might be buying Russian gas through third countries. He said such cases were possible.
“Such instances are possible because, although Europe has banned the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, we see that Russian diesel sometimes still appears in Europe under different labels,” he said.
Novak also warned that Europe may struggle to get through the winter, pointing to gas reserves in underground storage that have fallen to “historically” low levels.
“Currently, gas stocks in underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, and how the Europeans fare through the winter will be a story in itself,” he said.
According to Novak, EU storage sites hold roughly 82.1 billion cubic meters of gas, the lowest level since 2013. That is 9.4 billion cubic meters less than a year ago, he said.
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