Yotova Secures Decisive Victory in Bulgaria Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Bulgaria’s acting President Iliana Yotova is set to win the presidential runoff by a substantial margin, according to exit poll estimates released after Sunday’s vote against pro-Western candidate Andrey Gyurov.
Parallel vote counts conducted by five leading polling organizations showed Yotova receiving between 56.6% and 58.2% of ballots, while Gyurov’s support ranged from 38.6% to 40.6%.
“We accept the results, no matter how surprising they are,” Gyurov said during a press conference in Sofia, adding that although the election campaign was coming to an end, the responsibility remained.
Yotova, an established member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), increased her support compared with the first round held the previous weekend. She had secured 34.76% of the vote in that contest, narrowly ahead of Gyurov, who received 31.95%.
Her campaign focused on opposing further military assistance to Ukraine and advocating a diplomatic path toward peace, setting her position apart from that of her challenger.
The presidential contest follows parliamentary elections held in April, when Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, secured 131 seats in the 240-member National Assembly, giving the party an outright majority.
Yotova, who previously served as Radev’s deputy, took over the acting presidency after his resignation in January. Progressive Bulgaria supported her campaign to secure a full five-year presidential term.
Parallel vote counts conducted by five leading polling organizations showed Yotova receiving between 56.6% and 58.2% of ballots, while Gyurov’s support ranged from 38.6% to 40.6%.
“We accept the results, no matter how surprising they are,” Gyurov said during a press conference in Sofia, adding that although the election campaign was coming to an end, the responsibility remained.
Yotova, an established member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), increased her support compared with the first round held the previous weekend. She had secured 34.76% of the vote in that contest, narrowly ahead of Gyurov, who received 31.95%.
Her campaign focused on opposing further military assistance to Ukraine and advocating a diplomatic path toward peace, setting her position apart from that of her challenger.
The presidential contest follows parliamentary elections held in April, when Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, secured 131 seats in the 240-member National Assembly, giving the party an outright majority.
Yotova, who previously served as Radev’s deputy, took over the acting presidency after his resignation in January. Progressive Bulgaria supported her campaign to secure a full five-year presidential term.
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