Russian Diesel Reaches European Markets Despite EU Import Ban
(MENAFN) Russian diesel fuel continues to find its way into European markets under alternative labels despite the European Union’s restrictions on imports of Russian oil and petroleum products, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
During a televised interview on Sunday, Novak was asked whether European countries could still obtain Russian gas through intermediary nations. He indicated that such arrangements were possible, pointing to the continued presence of Russian-origin diesel in European markets.
“Such instances are possible because, although Europe has banned the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, we see that Russian diesel sometimes still appears in Europe under different labels,” he said.
Novak also raised concerns about Europe’s ability to meet its energy needs during the coming winter, highlighting unusually low gas reserves in underground storage facilities.
“Currently, gas stocks in underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, and how the Europeans fare through the winter will be a story in itself,” he said.
According to Novak, EU underground storage sites currently contain approximately 82.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas, representing their lowest volume since 2013. He added that reserves are down by 9.4 billion cubic meters compared with the same period last year.
During a televised interview on Sunday, Novak was asked whether European countries could still obtain Russian gas through intermediary nations. He indicated that such arrangements were possible, pointing to the continued presence of Russian-origin diesel in European markets.
“Such instances are possible because, although Europe has banned the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, we see that Russian diesel sometimes still appears in Europe under different labels,” he said.
Novak also raised concerns about Europe’s ability to meet its energy needs during the coming winter, highlighting unusually low gas reserves in underground storage facilities.
“Currently, gas stocks in underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, and how the Europeans fare through the winter will be a story in itself,” he said.
According to Novak, EU underground storage sites currently contain approximately 82.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas, representing their lowest volume since 2013. He added that reserves are down by 9.4 billion cubic meters compared with the same period last year.
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