Trump Rebuffs Netanyahu’s Push for Iran Strikes After Nov. 3 Vote
(MENAFN) Donald Trump is leaning toward diplomacy with Iran over military action, resisting a push from Benjamin Netanyahu for renewed strikes right after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, a US news outlet reported Sunday.
During a phone call Saturday, the Israeli prime minister urged Washington to resume operations against Tehran soon after voters head to the polls. Trump preferred to let current diplomatic efforts run their course, American and Israeli sources familiar with the call told the outlet. Those sources said Netanyahu is uneasy about the president’s approach.
An Israeli source characterized the discussion as “tough,” while a US source described it as “direct.”
Trump confirmed Sunday that the two leaders had spoken, calling the exchange “a very good talk.” He said Iran was on the agenda but gave no further details.
The president told reporters Saturday that negotiations with Tehran were moving forward well and that he is not “in much of a hurry” to restart strikes. In earlier remarks, however, he has suggested that military action could resume after the Nov. 3 midterms.
The call came after US Vice President JD Vance sent a message to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, about a possible return to formal negotiations.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are meeting with Iranian representatives in an effort to bring both sides back to direct talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that no deal has been reached, saying Tehran is still waiting for US answers on unresolved issues.
The White House and the Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on the report, according to the outlet.
During a phone call Saturday, the Israeli prime minister urged Washington to resume operations against Tehran soon after voters head to the polls. Trump preferred to let current diplomatic efforts run their course, American and Israeli sources familiar with the call told the outlet. Those sources said Netanyahu is uneasy about the president’s approach.
An Israeli source characterized the discussion as “tough,” while a US source described it as “direct.”
Trump confirmed Sunday that the two leaders had spoken, calling the exchange “a very good talk.” He said Iran was on the agenda but gave no further details.
The president told reporters Saturday that negotiations with Tehran were moving forward well and that he is not “in much of a hurry” to restart strikes. In earlier remarks, however, he has suggested that military action could resume after the Nov. 3 midterms.
The call came after US Vice President JD Vance sent a message to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, about a possible return to formal negotiations.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are meeting with Iranian representatives in an effort to bring both sides back to direct talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that no deal has been reached, saying Tehran is still waiting for US answers on unresolved issues.
The White House and the Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on the report, according to the outlet.
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