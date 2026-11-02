Erdogan Flies to Seoul for High-Stakes Talks With Lee
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for South Korea on Sunday at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, opening a visit that runs through Wednesday.
Erdogan and Lee are set to hold official talks Tuesday. The agenda is expected to span every dimension of the strategic partnership between the two countries, along with an exchange of views on pressing regional and global issues.
Several agreements are also expected to be signed, aimed at reinforcing the legal and institutional framework of bilateral ties.
First lady Emine Erdogan is traveling with the president, as are Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.
Erdogan and Lee are set to hold official talks Tuesday. The agenda is expected to span every dimension of the strategic partnership between the two countries, along with an exchange of views on pressing regional and global issues.
Several agreements are also expected to be signed, aimed at reinforcing the legal and institutional framework of bilateral ties.
First lady Emine Erdogan is traveling with the president, as are Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.
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