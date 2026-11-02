About 11,000 HAIARA Power Banks Sold On Amazon Recalled Over Fire And Burn Hazards

The recall states that the power bank's lithium battery can explode and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

- Jason Turchin, Esq., Law Offices of Jason TurchinFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm that has handled many power bank fire and burn claims, is alerting consumers to the October 29, 2026 recall of about 11,000 HAIARA power banks, model W5 PRO, sold on Amazon by Mitrytech. The recall, which can be found at , states that the power bank's lithium battery can explode and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards. Mitrytech has allegedly been made aware of 600 reports of fire and other thermal incidents, including three reports of burn injuries and nine reports of property damage. Because the devices were sold from May 2025 through September 2026, many may still be in homes, bags, and vehicles."A power bank is something people carry everywhere, so a battery fire can happen in a pocket, a car, or next to a bed," said Jason Turchin, Esq., a product liability and injury attorney. "If you own one of these units, stop using it now, and if it already caused a burn or damage, you may have legal rights worth looking into."How to Identify the Recalled Power Banks. Brand and model HAIARA power bank, model W5 PRO, recall number 27-056. Appearance Black, with "20W" printed on the front and "Model: W5 PRO" printed on the side. Date code The warning applies to units with no date code (formatted "YYYYMMDD") printed on the side. Purchase details Sold on Amazon by Mitrytech for between $18 and $22; the seller name and brand name appear on the purchase receiptWhat Consumers Should Do1. Stop using the deviceThe recall directs consumers to stop using the recalled power banks immediately.2. Contact Mitrytech for a refundBuyers should contact Mitrytech for instructions on receiving a full refund. The process requires a photo of the power bank with "recalled" written on it in permanent marker and confirmation of proper disposal.3. Consider your options if you were hurtAnyone injured or whose property was damaged may want to speak with an attorney before discarding the device, since the product, receipts, and photos can be important evidence.Burn Injury Claims and Online SellersLithium-ion battery fires can cause serious burns and property loss, and people injured by a defective product may be able to pursue a claim against those responsible for making or selling it. The firm's battery explosion injury lawyers review power bank fire claims, and consumers can learn more about how an Amazon product liability lawsuit may work when a product is bought online."We have handled many power bank fire and burn claims, and each one depends on its own facts and evidence," adds Turchin.Contact the Law Offices of Jason TurchinIf you or a loved one was burned or suffered property damage from a HAIARA power bank or another battery device, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit for a free consultation.About the Law Offices of Jason TurchinThe firm represents victims of burn injuries, defective products, and serious accidents throughout Florida and nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. is AV-Rated and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work advocating for injury victims.

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About 11,000 HAIARA Power Banks Sold on Amazon Recalled over Fire and Burn Hazards News Provided By Law Offices of Jason Turchin November 02, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Law



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