Oleshky Truce Ends With Zero Violations Reported by Either Side
(MENAFN) A multi-day ceasefire in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Oleshky expired late Sunday without a single violation reported by Moscow or Kyiv.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump announced the truce, which took effect Tuesday. It was designed to open the way for humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and its protection was extended beyond Oleshky, in the Kherson region, to give relief convoys safe passage.
Trump said the pause gave residents freedom of movement and access to food, clean water and medicine, along with “a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack.”
She posted on the U.S. social media platform X: “Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace,” she wrote on US social media platform X.
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky wrapped up Friday. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova emphasized that both sides had respected the localized truce, and she called for missions coordinated by the first lady to become a standing initiative. In her view, the Oleshky operation and her cooperation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets showed that such arrangements could help civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
A day later, on Saturday, Lubinets, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said: “This is the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha separately described the Oleshky mission as a potential confidence-building step toward further progress in the peace process. He stressed that Kyiv had “acted in good faith and kept its word.”
“If hostilities can be stopped in one place, they can be stopped everywhere, and permanently. Ukraine is ready. We expect the same from Russia,” he said.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump announced the truce, which took effect Tuesday. It was designed to open the way for humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and its protection was extended beyond Oleshky, in the Kherson region, to give relief convoys safe passage.
Trump said the pause gave residents freedom of movement and access to food, clean water and medicine, along with “a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack.”
She posted on the U.S. social media platform X: “Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace,” she wrote on US social media platform X.
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky wrapped up Friday. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova emphasized that both sides had respected the localized truce, and she called for missions coordinated by the first lady to become a standing initiative. In her view, the Oleshky operation and her cooperation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets showed that such arrangements could help civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
A day later, on Saturday, Lubinets, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said: “This is the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha separately described the Oleshky mission as a potential confidence-building step toward further progress in the peace process. He stressed that Kyiv had “acted in good faith and kept its word.”
“If hostilities can be stopped in one place, they can be stopped everywhere, and permanently. Ukraine is ready. We expect the same from Russia,” he said.
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