9 Killed as Learjet Crashes in Florida Neighborhood Near Mar-a-Lago
(MENAFN) A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people slammed into a residential neighborhood in Palm Beach County on Sunday, killing everyone aboard.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the jet took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. It went down at about 12.50 pm local time (1850GMT).
“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, confirming the fatalities.
The wreckage lies a few kilometers from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted “Aircraft Incident,” on the U.S. social media platform X, urging the public to “avoid the area. This will be an extended incident.”
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North until further notice, clearing the way for emergency crews.
The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency responsible for investigating civil transportation accidents and significant incidents nationwide, will lead the investigation with the FAA.
Investigators have not determined what brought the aircraft down.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the jet took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. It went down at about 12.50 pm local time (1850GMT).
“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, confirming the fatalities.
The wreckage lies a few kilometers from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted “Aircraft Incident,” on the U.S. social media platform X, urging the public to “avoid the area. This will be an extended incident.”
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North until further notice, clearing the way for emergency crews.
The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency responsible for investigating civil transportation accidents and significant incidents nationwide, will lead the investigation with the FAA.
Investigators have not determined what brought the aircraft down.
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