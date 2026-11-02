Spyware Alert: Hackers Target German Lawmakers’ iPhones
(MENAFN) Hackers have targeted the devices of members of the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, and of government officials, Digital Affairs Minister Karsten Wildberger said Sunday.
Wildberger told a public broadcaster the warning came in the form of “a notification from Apple that certain devices may have been compromised by so-called spyware.”
Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) acted quickly, notifying everyone affected in writing, the minister said.
A BSI letter, as reported by the broadcaster, says iPhones have been receiving threat notifications from Apple since Oct. 29. The alerts state that an attack involving so-called “Mercenary” spyware was detected.
The BSI said: “We currently have no further information regarding the specific cause or background of the notifications,”
Apple describes such alerts as highly reliable warnings that a person has been specifically targeted. They do not say whether the attack succeeded.
The BSI urged those affected to “assume, as a precaution, that the device may have been compromised.”
Wildberger gave no further specifics but voiced concern about the reports.
Spyware is software that secretly gathers or monitors a user’s information or activity without their knowledge or informed consent, often passing the data to third parties. It can be installed covertly, sometimes by exploiting software vulnerabilities or through deceptive installation methods.
According to the BSI, attackers could use it to read messages, including those on encrypted messaging apps, as well as calls, contacts, calendars and location data. They could also switch on the device’s microphone and camera.
Wildberger told a public broadcaster the warning came in the form of “a notification from Apple that certain devices may have been compromised by so-called spyware.”
Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) acted quickly, notifying everyone affected in writing, the minister said.
A BSI letter, as reported by the broadcaster, says iPhones have been receiving threat notifications from Apple since Oct. 29. The alerts state that an attack involving so-called “Mercenary” spyware was detected.
The BSI said: “We currently have no further information regarding the specific cause or background of the notifications,”
Apple describes such alerts as highly reliable warnings that a person has been specifically targeted. They do not say whether the attack succeeded.
The BSI urged those affected to “assume, as a precaution, that the device may have been compromised.”
Wildberger gave no further specifics but voiced concern about the reports.
Spyware is software that secretly gathers or monitors a user’s information or activity without their knowledge or informed consent, often passing the data to third parties. It can be installed covertly, sometimes by exploiting software vulnerabilities or through deceptive installation methods.
According to the BSI, attackers could use it to read messages, including those on encrypted messaging apps, as well as calls, contacts, calendars and location data. They could also switch on the device’s microphone and camera.
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