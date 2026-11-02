Democrats Erupt as Stevens Backs GOP Rival 2 Days Before Vote
(MENAFN) Michigan Democrats turned on Rep. Haley Stevens on Sunday after she endorsed Republican nominee Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the state’s pivotal US Senate race, a stunning defection just 48 hours before the midterm elections.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the move in a statement. “This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” he said, adding that Senate Democrats remain firmly united behind their party’s chosen nominee.
The fallout reached Stevens’ own office almost immediately. Justin German, her chief of staff for eight years, said he and several other aides resigned Sunday morning to back El-Sayed. “We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers,” he said.
The state party also moved to cut ties. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said Stevens “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a fellow Michigan Democrat, said voters care far more about the “price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama,” and warned that anyone making the election “about themselves, and not Michiganders and our democracy, should think hard about whether they are serving the greater good.” She said Tuesday’s high-stakes contest is “bigger than any one person,” and predicted Michigan will elect El-Sayed to “put a check on President Trump in the US House and Senate.”
The stakes are national. The race is among several that will determine whether Republicans keep control of the US Senate for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, or whether Democrats take it and gain the power to make his agenda considerably harder to advance.
House Democrats piled on, many speaking to a news outlet. “Pathetic, petty, selfish, unhinged,” Rep. Jared Huffman said of the endorsement. Rep. Lateefah Simon said she is “lost for words.” Rep. Sam Liccardo said he has “seen more pleasant self-immolations,” and Rep. Glenn Ivey voiced his shock.
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Stevens had given him a different message the night before. “I’m dumbfounded that Haley told me one thing last night and changed her mind today,” he told the news outlet.
Rep. Adelita Grijalva said Stevens had shown “her true colors,” while Rep. Susie Lee said she is “sincerely worried” about her Michigan colleague.
The endorsement is a rare break in party unity on the eve of Tuesday’s midterms and a major blow to El-Sayed. Stevens announced her decision in a video on X, saying El-Sayed had pushed her out of his campaign. “Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said. “And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign.”
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the move in a statement. “This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” he said, adding that Senate Democrats remain firmly united behind their party’s chosen nominee.
The fallout reached Stevens’ own office almost immediately. Justin German, her chief of staff for eight years, said he and several other aides resigned Sunday morning to back El-Sayed. “We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers,” he said.
The state party also moved to cut ties. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said Stevens “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a fellow Michigan Democrat, said voters care far more about the “price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama,” and warned that anyone making the election “about themselves, and not Michiganders and our democracy, should think hard about whether they are serving the greater good.” She said Tuesday’s high-stakes contest is “bigger than any one person,” and predicted Michigan will elect El-Sayed to “put a check on President Trump in the US House and Senate.”
The stakes are national. The race is among several that will determine whether Republicans keep control of the US Senate for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, or whether Democrats take it and gain the power to make his agenda considerably harder to advance.
House Democrats piled on, many speaking to a news outlet. “Pathetic, petty, selfish, unhinged,” Rep. Jared Huffman said of the endorsement. Rep. Lateefah Simon said she is “lost for words.” Rep. Sam Liccardo said he has “seen more pleasant self-immolations,” and Rep. Glenn Ivey voiced his shock.
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Stevens had given him a different message the night before. “I’m dumbfounded that Haley told me one thing last night and changed her mind today,” he told the news outlet.
Rep. Adelita Grijalva said Stevens had shown “her true colors,” while Rep. Susie Lee said she is “sincerely worried” about her Michigan colleague.
The endorsement is a rare break in party unity on the eve of Tuesday’s midterms and a major blow to El-Sayed. Stevens announced her decision in a video on X, saying El-Sayed had pushed her out of his campaign. “Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said. “And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign.”
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