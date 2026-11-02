Mayday in Strait of Hormuz: Ship Hit by Unknown Projectile
(MENAFN) A merchant vessel issued a Mayday distress call after another ship was reportedly struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center.
In a warning notice, UKMTO said the master of a merchant vessel relayed the distress call, which was picked up over VHF Channel 16. The incident was logged at 1509GMT on Nov. 1.
Authorities are investigating, and UKMTO urged ships in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity”.
The agency did not name the stricken vessel. It also gave no information on casualties, damage or where the projectile came from.
The incident follows a string of attacks in October on commercial tankers in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. According to maritime security reports, some of those strikes set vessels ablaze or damaged them.
Shipping security fears have sharpened as tensions between the US and Iran persist, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas exports, at the center of the standoff.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and a ceasefire took hold in April. Fighting between the US and Iran flared again in July as diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.
In a warning notice, UKMTO said the master of a merchant vessel relayed the distress call, which was picked up over VHF Channel 16. The incident was logged at 1509GMT on Nov. 1.
Authorities are investigating, and UKMTO urged ships in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity”.
The agency did not name the stricken vessel. It also gave no information on casualties, damage or where the projectile came from.
The incident follows a string of attacks in October on commercial tankers in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. According to maritime security reports, some of those strikes set vessels ablaze or damaged them.
Shipping security fears have sharpened as tensions between the US and Iran persist, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas exports, at the center of the standoff.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and a ceasefire took hold in April. Fighting between the US and Iran flared again in July as diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.
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