Former State Executive George Carrillo Endorses Christine Drazan For Governor

Carrillo, who oversaw a $300M+ state social services portfolio, cites homelessness, housing costs, schools and jobs in backing Drazan for governor.

- George CarrilloSHERWOOD, OR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- George Carrillo, a former executive who oversaw a state social services portfolio of more than $300 million, 200 employees and 400 contracts, today announced his endorsement of Christine Drazan for governor. Carrillo said Oregon is spending record sums while falling behind on the basics, and that the state needs a governor who will demand measurable results from the agencies Oregonians pay for."I spent nearly a decade deciding who got services and who waited, so I know what these numbers mean for real families," Carrillo said. "Oregon is spending record sums and getting some of the worst outcomes in the country. Behind every ranking is a family that did not get the help it needed, and I cannot support more of the same."Homelessness and housingOregon counted 27,119 people experiencing homelessness in January 2025, an increase from 2023 even though the state added more than 3,000 year-round shelter beds. Oregon has the eighth largest homeless population in the country despite ranking 27th in total population.Affordable housing projects funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services averaged $318 per square foot last year, 31% above the agency's own national benchmark. The agency has exceeded that benchmark three years in a row. One 72-unit project was budgeted at $413 per square foot, while a 168-unit project elsewhere in the state was budgeted at about $173. Oregon also ranks 47th of 51 for homeownership affordability, with a median home value near $477,600 against a median household income near $83,000.Schools, jobs and safetyOn the 2024 national assessment, Oregon fourth graders ranked second worst in the country in math and tied for third worst in reading. Their average math score was 229 against a national average of 237.Oregon's unemployment rate held at 5.2% through the first half of 2026, compared with roughly 4.2% to 4.3% nationally, and the state lost 8,500 payroll jobs between June 2025 and June 2026. Oregon also ranks fourth in the nation for property crime, about 36% above the national average.Health care and oversightThe Oregon State Hospital drew a federal finding of serious threat to patient safety after a patient death in 2025 and nearly lost federal funding. Federal regulators later found the hospital back in compliance, but problems remain. A Marion County grand jury found the hospital lacks the bed capacity to complete treatment for some patients, and a union has said the hospital has long failed to meet required staffing levels.State auditors have flagged problems elsewhere. An Audits Division review found that the emergency rental assistance program, which distributed $426 million, operated under a framework with substantial risk. A separate audit found failures in how the Oregon Health Authority determines who receives mental health care."State audits have already flagged control weaknesses in programs meant to help people in crisis," Carrillo said. "Christine Drazan has committed to rooting out waste and holding agency leaders accountable. After four years of the same approach, it is time for a change."Drazan's campaign lists cost of living, housing affordability, education, the economy and public safety among its top priorities.Behavioral health workforceCarrillo also called on the next governor to treat the behavioral health workforce as a priority. According to a state talent assessment, 32 of Oregon's 36 counties lack even one licensed, in-person mental health provider per 1,000 residents, and turnover is estimated to cost roughly $1.2 billion per year. Oregon is not a member of the Social Work Licensure Compact, which 35 states have enacted. Carrillo said the next governor should look seriously at licensing reforms that help Oregon recruit and keep providers, especially in rural counties."Services only work if there are people to deliver them," Carrillo said. "When a family in crisis cannot find a provider, no budget line makes up for it. Oregon should be making it easier, not harder, to put qualified people to work."Carrillo is a disabled Marine Corps veteran who lives in Sherwood. He is endorsing in his personal capacity and as the cofounder of the Hispanic Construction Council.Media contactKatherine Machado...

George Carrillo

Hispanics Construction Council

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Former State Executive George Carrillo Endorses Christine Drazan for Governor News Provided By Hispanic Construction Council November 02, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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