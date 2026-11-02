Which Ingredients Work For Acne, Dullness And Dark Spots

XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How acne, dullness and dark spots are connectedWhen a pimple heals it often leaves a red mark or a dark mark, and that is exactly where dullness and pigmentation begin. Acne is driven by oil, blocked pores, bacteria and inflammation. Dark spots can also come from sun exposure and a slow cell-renewal cycle. That is why a formula should work on two levels at once: it should calm the breakout and reduce inflammation, and it should slow down pigment production while the skin recovers. When the two sides are combined in compatible doses, the result is clearer skin with a more even tone.Acne-fighting ingredientsSalicylic Acidis the classic choice. It is oil soluble, so it slides into the pore and dissolves the dead skin plug while it calms bacteria and redness. The recommended addition is 0.5 to 2 percent, and the EU limit is 2 percent, so a higher dose is not allowed and needs a warning statement. Azelaic Acid is the multitasker: it suppresses acne causing bacteria, reduces inflammation, and inhibits tyrosinase at the same time, which is why it fades the leftover mark while it clears the pimple. Piroctone olamine targets acne bacteria with very Low irritation and is a first choice for serums and lotions. Centella asiatica calms redness, speeds up healing and helps prevent the mark from forming. Turmeric reduces the redness of inflamed breakouts, while zinc salts regulate sebum, and sulfur works mainly in masks.Table 1. Acne-Fighting Ingredients, INCI, Role, Dose and EU Notes1. Salicylic acid- INCI name: Salicylic Acid- Recommended dose: 0.5–2%- EU / notes: Max 2% in cosmetics; needs warning label.2. Azelaic acid- INCI name: Azelaic Acid- Recommended dose: 10–15%- EU / notes: Gentle, no photosensitivity.3. Piroctone olamine- INCI name: Piroctone Olamine- Recommended dose: 0.05–0.1%- EU / notes: First choice for serums and lotions.4. Centella asiatica- INCI name: Centella Asiatica Extract- Recommended dose: 0.5–3%- EU / notes: Very safe, easy to combine.5. Turmeric- INCI name: Curcuma Longa Root Extract- Recommended dose: 0.1–1%- EU / notes: Deep colour; adjust tint.6. Zinc salts- INCI name: Zinc Gluconate / Zinc PCA- Recommended dose: 0.5–2%- EU / notes: Controls oil for oily acne-prone skin.7. Sulfur- INCI name: Sulfur- Recommended dose: 2–5%- EU / notes: Mostly in masks; watch odour.Brightening ingredientsNiacinamide blocks the transfer of pigment to the surface, repairs the barrier and controls oil, so it helps both dullness and red or dark marks; the effective range is 2 to 5 percent, and above 5 percent some skins get irritated. Pure vitamin C reduces pigment and fights oxidation, but it is unstable and oxidises easily, so many suppliers now use a stable derivative instead. Ascorbyl glucoside is the gentlest stable vitamin C, while 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid is water-soluble with better stability than raw vitamin C. Alpha-arbutin is a strong tyrosinase inhibitor that fades brown spots and is more active than beta-arbutin. Tranexamic acid calms inflammation and suppresses pigment-cell stimulation, which makes it valuable for melasma and post-inflammatory marks. Ferulic acid works with vitamin C to fight photo-ageing and stabilises the vitamin C system, while resveratrol lifts yellow dullness but needs light-protected formulas. Panthenol repairs the barrier and lowers irritation.Table 2. Brightening Ingredients, INCI, Role, Dose and EU Notes1. Niacinamide- INCI name: Niacinamide- Recommended dose: 2–5%- EU / notes: Over 5% may irritate; no EU limit.2. Vitamin C- INCI name: Ascorbic Acid- Recommended dose: 5–15%- EU / notes: Low pH, unstable; use a derivative.3. Ascorbyl glucoside- INCI name: Ascorbyl Glucoside- Recommended dose: 2–5%- EU / notes: Stable, preferred.4. 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid- INCI name: 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid- Recommended dose: 1–3%- EU / notes: Water-soluble, stable.5. Glabridin- INCI name: Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract- Recommended dose: 0.05–0.2%- EU / notes: Expensive, gentle.6. Alpha-arbutin- INCI name: Alpha-Arbutin- Recommended dose: 0.5–2%- EU / notes: Respect the EU maximum.7. Tranexamic acid- INCI name: Tranexamic Acid- Recommended dose: 1–3%- EU / notes: Calms + fades, for spot serums.8. Ferulic acid- INCI name: Ferulic Acid- Recommended dose: 0.2–1%- EU / notes: Stabilises vitamin C.9. Resveratrol- INCI name: Resveratrol- Recommended dose: 0.1–0.5%- EU / notes: Light-stable formulas only.10. Panthenol- INCI name: Panthenol- Recommended dose: 1–3%- EU / notes: Lowers irritation from actives.Two ready-to-build formulasThese two formulas are ready directions for a spot and acne serum and a brightening serum, built from the ingredients above at cost effective doses.Table 3. Two Ready-to-Build Formula Directions1. Formula 1 – Acne and Spot-Fading Serum- Key ingredients: Azelaic Acid 10%, Niacinamide 3%, Centella Asiatica Extract 2%, Zinc PCA 1%.- Main role: Clears breakouts and fades red and dark marks; gentle for sensitive acne-prone skin.2. Formula 2 – Brightening Serum- Key ingredients: Alpha-Arbutin 1.5%, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid 2%, Tranexamic Acid 2%, Ferulic Acid 0.3%, Panthenol 2%.- Main role: Fades brown spots, yellow tone and sun spots; less acne-fighting power.Formula one is a value driven serum that works on repeated breakouts with red or black marks and a dull tone, without relying on a high concentration of acid. Formula two focuses on even tone, targeting brown spots, yellow tone and sun spots, so it suits customers whose main concern is pigmentation rather than active acne.What to check before you buy in bulkWhen you source these raw materials, verify that the INCI name on the label matches the certificate, confirm the EU compliance notes for salicylic acid and alpha arbutin, and ask for a stability test on any vitamin C system. For a cosmetics supplier or wholesaler that needs consistent quality, always request the COA, a technical data sheet, a material safety data sheet and a confirmed shelf life for each batch. Buying in bulk from a reliable manufacturer with documented quality control is the fastest way to keep your formulas safe, stable and compliant for the market.FAQWhy do dark spots appear after a pimple heals?Inflammation triggers pigment cells to produce extra melanin, leaving a temporary dark mark. Azelaic acid, alpha arbutin and niacinamide all help fade it.Can I combine acne and brightening ingredients in one formula?Yes. Azelaic acid and niacinamide are compatible, and both treat the mark while calming the skin. Always keep each ingredient inside its recommended range.What is the safest concentration of salicylic acid?Keep it at 2 percent or below in the EU. Higher levels are restricted and require a warning label.Why is my vitamin C turning yellow?Pure ascorbic acid is unstable. Choose a derivative such as ascorbyl glucoside or 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid for better stability and a longer shelf life.ConclusionThe best formula is the one that solves the real problem: clear the breakout, calm the inflammation, and fade the mark before it settles. With the right ingredients, the right doses and the right supplier, your acne and brightening range can deliver visible results that keep customers coming back.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

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Which Ingredients Work For Acne, Dullness And Dark Spots News Provided By Globalso November 02, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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