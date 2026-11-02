CASABOT Opens CIS Regional Headquarters In Tbilisi, Backed By 2080 Ventures Through The GITA Program

Tbilisi, Georgia, home of CASABOT Georgia, the company's CIS regional headquarters.

CASABOT Georgia becomes the AI Home company's hub for partners, developers and hotel operators across the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Caucasus

- Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Chief Executive Officer of CASABOTTBILISI, GEORGIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CASABOT, the privacy-first AI Home platform, today announced the launch of CASABOT Georgia in Tbilisi as its regional headquarters for the CIS region. The expansion is backed by 2080 Ventures through the Innovative Startup Acceleration Program of the Georgia Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA).CASABOT Georgia will lead the company's channel-only go-to-market across the region, recruiting and enabling distributors (DISTIs) and systems integrators who deliver CASABOT to residential developers, hotel operators and telecom carriers. The Tbilisi team will also support regional localisation, with a Georgian-language edition of casabot in December.CASABOT turns any home or hotel room into an AI Home. HiveOS, its edge-native operating system, runs locally on hardware in the home and unifies more than 3,000 device brands across protocols including Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, Matter, Thread and DALI. BOTty,CASABOT's AI agent, lets residents and guests control their space by voice in 92 languages and dialects, through augmented reality, on Apple Watch and on WhatsApp.No resident data is stored outside the home."Tbilisi gives CASABOT a natural bridge between the Gulf, Europe and the CIS," said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Chief Executive Officer of CASABOT. "Georgia combines engineering talent, a forward-looking innovation agency and a fast-growing real estate and hospitality market. With 2080 Ventures and GITA behind us, CASABOT Georgia will build the partner network that brings private, intelligent homes and rooms to the region."In hospitality, CASABOT integrates with Oracle OPERA and can reduce staff workload by up to 47%.Partners, developers and hotel operators interested in CASABOT across the CIS can contact... or at casabot/partners.

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CASABOT opens CIS regional headquarters in Tbilisi, backed by 2080 Ventures through the GITA program News Provided By CASABOT Technology Ltd. November 02, 2026, 07:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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