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Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Transport Infrastructure Facility In Kropyvnytskyi

Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Transport Infrastructure Facility In Kropyvnytskyi


Date: 2026-11-02 02:08:29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

On the evening of November 1, a Russian attack caused a fire at one of the city's transport infrastructure facilities.

Read also: Debris from Russian drones damages power lines, educational facility in Kirovohrad region

SES units worked under the constant threat of further strikes. The fire has now been extinguished.

No one was killed or injured in the attack.

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UkrinForm

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