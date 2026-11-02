Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Transport Infrastructure Facility In Kropyvnytskyi
On the evening of November 1, a Russian attack caused a fire at one of the city's transport infrastructure facilities.Read also: Debris from Russian drones damages power lines, educational facility in Kirovohrad region
SES units worked under the constant threat of further strikes. The fire has now been extinguished.
No one was killed or injured in the attack.
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