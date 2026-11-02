ALEC FITOUT Makes Long-Term Investment In UAE-Based Manufacturing, Skilled Employment And Advanced Production Capability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New 7,500m2 bespoke fabrication facility in Ras Al Khaimah is set to create over 200 specialist jobs and introduce advanced 3D-printing capabilities to the regional fit-out sector Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – November 2026 – ALEC FITOUT has inaugurated its advanced manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, significantly expanding its ability to locally produce everything from custom-made furniture, doors and wall panelling to decorative elements and immersive installations for hotels, ultra-prime branded residences, museums and themed entertainment destinations. Spanning 7,500m2, the facility has created more than 200 specialist jobs across design, production, engineering and skilled craft disciplines.

Aligned with the objectives of the UAE's“Make it in the Emirates” initiative, the investment strengthens the local industrial capability, supports a more resilient regional supply chain and provides the production capacity required to serve ALEC FITOUT's growing pipeline of complex projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider region.

Locating the facility in Ras Al Khaimah places this advanced fabrication capability close to Wynn Al Marjan Island, one of the group's largest contracts to date and one of the region's most ambitious integrated resort developments. ALEC FITOUT's delivery of major fit-out works for this benchmark-setting destination calls for exceptional scale, precision and consistency, providing a powerful example of the advanced project requirements the new facility has been established to meet.

This is supported by 24 advanced machines spanning the complete production chain, including CNC machining, precision cutting, timber profiling, veneer pressing and specialist finishing systems, alongside a dedicated metalworks section with laser cutting, bending, drilling and welding capabilities.

Among the facility's most distinctive features is its 3D-printing capabilities. The technology enables the creation of highly customised mock-ups, exhibition elements, feature installations and specialist fit-out components with exceptional precision and speed.

“Across our pipeline, we are seeing greater emphasis on the creation of destinations that offer something genuinely distinctive. These projects demand specialist skills, sophisticated prototyping, exacting quality control and the ability to translate ambitious design concepts into finished spaces. Bringing 3D printing, advanced joinery, metalworks and specialist finishing together under one roof gives ALEC FITOUT a unique regional capability and enables us to deliver the level of craftsmanship, precision and innovation for which the UAE continually strives,” said Laurent Farge, Managing Director of ALEC FITOUT.

About ALEC FITOUT:

ALEC FITOUT is a part of ALEC Holdings. The company specialises in the fit out and refurbishment of luxury hotels & resorts, museums, immersive exhibitions & themed entertainment projects in UAE & KSA.