Uzbekistan, Bahrain Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Bahrain have discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and expand trade, investment and cultural cooperation during the first round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Manama on November 1.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uzbek delegation was led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev, while Bahrain's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral political ties, developing trade and economic relations, attracting investment and expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, the sides discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation within international organizations and exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Uzbekistan and Bahrain have been seeking to expand bilateral cooperation beyond tourism, with trade, investment, transport and cultural exchanges among the areas of mutual interest. Both countries have expressed interest in strengthening business contacts and creating new opportunities for private-sector cooperation, while tourism is viewed as an additional channel for deepening people-to-people ties.

In September 2026, Uzbekistan and Bahrain discussed the possibility of launching direct flights between Tashkent and Manama during a meeting between Abdulaziz Akkulov, chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, and Bahrain's Minister of Tourism Fatima Al-Sairafi in the United Arab Emirates. The talks focused on improving air connectivity to increase mutual tourist flows, facilitate travel and strengthen cooperation between the two countries' tourism industries.