Topcone Launches Enterprise AI Assistants That Answer From Manuals, Quote From Pricing And Report All From Company Data

One answer in a 300-page manual. Found in seconds.

Conversational AI

Does your chatbot just book appointments - or does it prequalify customers first?

Built on Bizappso, the assistants cite the exact manual, section and page behind every answer and connect to existing ERP and operational systems

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Topcone Inc., a Los Angeles custom software and ERP solutions company, today announced a suite of enterprise AI assistants built on its Bizappso platform. The assistants answer questions from a company's technical manuals, produce quotes from its pricing rules, look up records in its systems and report on its operational data. Each answer is traceable to its source, and each assistant is integrated with the systems the business already runs.

Most AI chatbots are built for simple website conversations. Mid-size enterprises need more. Their answers live in long technical manuals, their prices depend on complex rules, and their data sits in ERP and line-of-business systems. A wrong answer about a specification, a price or a shipment carries real cost.

"Enterprises don't need another chatbot that sounds confident. They need one that is right, shows its source, and works with the systems they've invested in," said Ramesh Ramchandani, founder of Topcone. "We've spent years building ERP systems for mid-size companies. These assistants bring AI into that same world, connected to real data and accountable for every answer."

The enterprise assistants

Spec Assistant: Answers questions from engineering, technical and compliance manuals, and cites the manual, section and page for every answer, with a link to the source page. Manual versions are controlled: a new edition can be staged ahead of its effective date and activated on cutover, so only current standards are ever searched. Questions, answers and user feedback are logged for review by subject-matter experts.

Quote and Estimator: Collects job details through conversation and returns a price or range calculated from the company's own pricing rules, configured for each engagement.

Ask Your Data: Lets managers ask plain-English questions of their operational and ERP data and get answers in seconds, without waiting on reports.

Data Lookup. Retrieves live records such as order status, shipment details or regulatory information from the company's systems and third-party sources.

Prepress AI: Automates proofing, pre-production checks, and Step & Repeat functionality for the printing and packaging industry.

Already in production

Topcone's AI tools are in daily use today. Its prepress AI runs on four proofing ERP systems. Conversational analytics run on logistics, warehouse and yard management applications. A motor carrier safety lookup is live for a truck dispatch operation. AI assistants also run inside SaaS products serving the dance studio and container rental industries.

Built for enterprise requirements

- Accuracy and traceability: answers are drawn only from approved sources and cited.

- Integration: custom connections to existing ERP, CRM, and line-of-business systems, built by the team that builds the ERP systems themselves.

- Deployment choice: a dedicated, white-labeled instance hosted by Topcone, or deployment in the client's own cloud environment.

- Governance: multi-tenant isolation, role-based administration, encrypted credentials and full question-and-answer logs.

Additional capabilities, including messaging channels, multilingual support and custom workflows, are available on request and configured to each client's requirements.

Availability

The enterprise assistants are available now for mid-size organizations in engineering, utilities, testing laboratories, manufacturing, printing and packaging, logistics and distribution. Topcone offers a no-cost proof of concept built on a prospect's own manuals or data. To request one, visit bizappso or topcone.

About Topcone

Topcone Inc. is a Los Angeles custom software development and ERP solutions company serving mid-size businesses in printing and packaging, logistics and warehousing, telecom, environmental services, education, and SaaS. Its Bizappso platform delivers AI assistants that capture, qualify, quote, book, sell, support and answer from company documents. Learn more at topcone.

Ramesh Ramchandani

Topcone Inc

+1 818-635-6335

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Topcone Launches Enterprise AI Assistants That Answer From Manuals, Quote From Pricing And Report All From Company Data News Provided By TOPCONE INC November 02, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.