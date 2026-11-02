Condor Developers Completes AED 120 Million Condor Fortuna At Majan In Dubailand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Condor has completed projects worth AED 750 million over the last two years, adding close to 500 units to Dubai's residential stock, including 85 apartments at its new Majan development Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: Condor Developers today announced the successful completion of construction of its sixth residential project in Dubai, Condor Fortuna in Majan within Dubailand district,

The completion of the AED 120 million Condor Fortuna brings the value of Condor's cumulative portfolio of completed projects in the last two years to AED 750 million. The project offers 85 premium apartments in Majan with access to four key arterial roads connecting major Dubai landmarks within a 10-to 30-minute drive.

“Including Condor Fortuna, an exclusive and boutique residential project, we have achieved a milestone of releasing close to 500 premium apartments to Dubai's residential stock across three projects over the last two years. Significantly, we have also handed over 95 per cent of our units to investors in the last two completed projects, ahead of the committed timelines. This also reflects the continuing demand for residential asset class in Dubai and reinforces the emirate's reputation as a global property investment destination,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.

The projects which were handed over by Condor earlier include AED 230 million Condor Concept 7 at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), with 141 residential units, and AED 300 million Golf Links 18 at the Dubai Sports City, with 256 apartments.

“At Condor, our priority has been to complete projects within committed timelines, navigate market and economic fluctuations prudently, while ensuring quality and excellence. Condor Fortuna is further proof of our commitment and operational efficiency,“said Sivaprasad.

With a gross floor area (GFA) of 89,404.45 square feet, Condor Fortuna comprises a basement, ground floor, podium, five residential floors and a rooftop level. The development features a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with each residential floor accommodating 17 units: one studio, 15 one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment.

Condor Fortuna's completion marks another addition to Majan's expanding residential landscape. The mixed-use community is located near Al Barari, Living Legends and The Villa, and spans over 1.5 million square metres, with residential apartments, commercial spaces, retail outlets and parks.

The developer said the new project reinforces its core proposition of building value-added life spaces and creating a superior community-centric residential development.

Located in the Dubailand district, Condor Fortuna offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Ain Road (E66) and Al Khail Road (E44), for convenient travel. Global Village and IMG World are approximately seven minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport are within a 15-to-20 minute' drive.