Sudan Lodges UN, AU Complaints Over Drone Strikes From Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Sudan said late Sunday that it has lodged formal complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, blaming drone attacks it says were launched from Ethiopian soil.
The Foreign Ministry said the strikes hit civilian sites and electricity stations across several Sudanese states, causing civilian casualties and knocking out essential services.
In a statement, the ministry said it had submitted documents that, in its view, show the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) using Ethiopian territory to fly explosive-laden and missile-equipped drones against civilian facilities and vital infrastructure.
The ministry branded the alleged use of Ethiopian territory a hostile act and accused Addis Ababa of violating the UN Charter. It demanded that Ethiopia halt what it called hostile actions, and urged the international community to hold the RSF accountable and apply international law to the Ethiopian government.
Ethiopia had not responded to the statement as of publication.
The complaints come after a wave of drone attacks that has hit 13 electricity stations in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif since last Monday.
Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of backing the RSF and allowing drones to take off from its territory. Ethiopia has denied the allegations, saying it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, a war rooted in disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, deepening famine and the humanitarian crisis nationwide.
The Foreign Ministry said the strikes hit civilian sites and electricity stations across several Sudanese states, causing civilian casualties and knocking out essential services.
In a statement, the ministry said it had submitted documents that, in its view, show the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) using Ethiopian territory to fly explosive-laden and missile-equipped drones against civilian facilities and vital infrastructure.
The ministry branded the alleged use of Ethiopian territory a hostile act and accused Addis Ababa of violating the UN Charter. It demanded that Ethiopia halt what it called hostile actions, and urged the international community to hold the RSF accountable and apply international law to the Ethiopian government.
Ethiopia had not responded to the statement as of publication.
The complaints come after a wave of drone attacks that has hit 13 electricity stations in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif since last Monday.
Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of backing the RSF and allowing drones to take off from its territory. Ethiopia has denied the allegations, saying it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in conflict since April 2023, a war rooted in disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military. According to UN and international estimates, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, deepening famine and the humanitarian crisis nationwide.
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