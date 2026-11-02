Russian Security Forces Detain Minor Over Threat at Moscow Museum
(MENAFN) Russian security authorities announced Sunday that they had detained a minor following a warning from the US Embassy in Moscow about a “credible threat of a mass casualty event” at the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in the Russian capital.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) said planned cultural activities at the site were canceled, while security arrangements were reinforced throughout the surrounding area.
“As a result of these operations, a Russian minor was detained,” the FSB said in a statement.
According to the security agency, the individual had uploaded TikTok videos showing himself dressed in tactical clothing, including a balaclava, cap, goggles and headset, while carrying an object that appeared to resemble an automatic firearm. He had also shared photographs taken at the museum-reserve accompanied by the caption: “I found a place.”
The FSB said officers searched the minor’s home and found the clothing and equipment seen in the videos.
“Furthermore, an examination of his communication devices revealed a TikTok account used to post threats, a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the messaging app Telegram, and a significant number of search queries regarding past terrorist attacks, mass killings, and other acts of violence,” it said.
The FSB expressed appreciation to the US authorities for sharing the information that prompted the investigation.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) said planned cultural activities at the site were canceled, while security arrangements were reinforced throughout the surrounding area.
“As a result of these operations, a Russian minor was detained,” the FSB said in a statement.
According to the security agency, the individual had uploaded TikTok videos showing himself dressed in tactical clothing, including a balaclava, cap, goggles and headset, while carrying an object that appeared to resemble an automatic firearm. He had also shared photographs taken at the museum-reserve accompanied by the caption: “I found a place.”
The FSB said officers searched the minor’s home and found the clothing and equipment seen in the videos.
“Furthermore, an examination of his communication devices revealed a TikTok account used to post threats, a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the messaging app Telegram, and a significant number of search queries regarding past terrorist attacks, mass killings, and other acts of violence,” it said.
The FSB expressed appreciation to the US authorities for sharing the information that prompted the investigation.
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