Trump, Carney Discuss Framework for New US-Canada Trade Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have held several telephone discussions on the outline of a proposed bilateral trade agreement, raising the prospect of progress toward resolving a trade dispute between the neighboring countries that has continued for months.
Trump described the potential agreement as highly beneficial to both sides, particularly American farmers, while speaking to reporters. "We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada," he said, adding that the arrangement is "going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it'll be fine for Canada too."
He also said the proposed agreement would eliminate Canadian barriers affecting US agricultural exports. Trump claimed American farmers had faced substantial duties when shipping products across the border, with tariffs on certain dairy goods reaching as high as 400%.
"All those tariffs will be gone. There will be no tariff," he maintained.
Trump also outlined a potential commitment by Canada to fund the Keystone oil pipeline network, which is designed to connect energy infrastructure in Canada with the United States.
"They're going to build the Keystone Pipeline. They're going to pay for it," he noted, adding that Washington had largely settled the proposed route for the pipeline.
Carney confirmed earlier Sunday that he had spoken with Trump about the framework of a prospective trade agreement between the two countries.
Trump described the potential agreement as highly beneficial to both sides, particularly American farmers, while speaking to reporters. "We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada," he said, adding that the arrangement is "going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it'll be fine for Canada too."
He also said the proposed agreement would eliminate Canadian barriers affecting US agricultural exports. Trump claimed American farmers had faced substantial duties when shipping products across the border, with tariffs on certain dairy goods reaching as high as 400%.
"All those tariffs will be gone. There will be no tariff," he maintained.
Trump also outlined a potential commitment by Canada to fund the Keystone oil pipeline network, which is designed to connect energy infrastructure in Canada with the United States.
"They're going to build the Keystone Pipeline. They're going to pay for it," he noted, adding that Washington had largely settled the proposed route for the pipeline.
Carney confirmed earlier Sunday that he had spoken with Trump about the framework of a prospective trade agreement between the two countries.
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