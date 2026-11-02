Bulgarians Choose Between Yotova, Gyurov in Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Voting is underway across Bulgaria on Sunday as citizens take part in the second round of the presidential election, with acting President Iliana Yotova facing former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov after neither secured an outright majority in the opening round.
Voter participation reached 19.33% by 4 pm local time (1400GMT), according to Central Election Commission spokesperson Stoyanka Balova. The figure exceeded the 16.04% turnout recorded at the same point during the first round on Oct. 25. Overall participation in that round stood at 22.98%, marking the lowest level recorded in the post-communist era.
Polling stations began receiving voters at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (1800GMT). The voting period may be extended by an hour if people are still waiting to cast their ballots. Yotova is competing alongside vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev, while Gyurov's running mate is Georgi Kandev.
After voting in Sofia, Yotova said her choice reflected support for a country that independently determines its policies, controls its future and retains an influential position internationally.
“I voted for the president of peace. For seeking and finding national consensus through dialogue, for institutions that work for citizens, for a strong state with its own foreign policy in a strong Europe,” she told reporters.
Gyurov, who has the backing of pro-Western opposition groups, said his vote was for a Bulgaria that is secure, stable and firmly connected to Europe.
“We can choose the future, not the past. The decision is now in the hands of all Bulgarian citizens,” he said.
Voter participation reached 19.33% by 4 pm local time (1400GMT), according to Central Election Commission spokesperson Stoyanka Balova. The figure exceeded the 16.04% turnout recorded at the same point during the first round on Oct. 25. Overall participation in that round stood at 22.98%, marking the lowest level recorded in the post-communist era.
Polling stations began receiving voters at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (1800GMT). The voting period may be extended by an hour if people are still waiting to cast their ballots. Yotova is competing alongside vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev, while Gyurov's running mate is Georgi Kandev.
After voting in Sofia, Yotova said her choice reflected support for a country that independently determines its policies, controls its future and retains an influential position internationally.
“I voted for the president of peace. For seeking and finding national consensus through dialogue, for institutions that work for citizens, for a strong state with its own foreign policy in a strong Europe,” she told reporters.
Gyurov, who has the backing of pro-Western opposition groups, said his vote was for a Bulgaria that is secure, stable and firmly connected to Europe.
“We can choose the future, not the past. The decision is now in the hands of all Bulgarian citizens,” he said.
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