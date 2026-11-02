Yemen Army Claims Nearly 500 Houthis Hit in 24-Hour Offensive
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Sunday that it had “neutralized” nearly 500 Houthi fighters and field commanders across 1,272 operations in the past 24 hours, as government forces press a widening offensive against the group.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes destroyed or damaged 169 vehicles, pieces of equipment and heavy weapons. His statement did not say how many of those described as neutralized were killed and how many were wounded.
In a post on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said the attacks hit Houthi positions, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions and supply routes under Operation Dawn of Yemen. He said the operations backed ground advances and the recapture of positions on the Al-Jawf front in northern Yemen.
Government forces are also continuing operations in the provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz, the spokesman said. In Taiz, army troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters are battling the Houthis with warplanes, drones and artillery support. Al-Nuzaili said forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Earlier, the army said it had shot down two Houthi drones and carried out airstrikes on the group’s positions in the Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz. Separately, the Interior Ministry said a Houthi drone strike on a home in western Taiz killed a woman and a girl and wounded another woman.
In al-Jawf, government forces said Saturday that they had secured the strategic Huwayshian mountain range, which they described as a forward defensive line for the Houthi-held provincial capital, al-Hazm.
Government forces launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 5 with the goal of restoring state institutions from Houthi control and retaking the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The escalation shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as the fighting and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes destroyed or damaged 169 vehicles, pieces of equipment and heavy weapons. His statement did not say how many of those described as neutralized were killed and how many were wounded.
In a post on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said the attacks hit Houthi positions, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions and supply routes under Operation Dawn of Yemen. He said the operations backed ground advances and the recapture of positions on the Al-Jawf front in northern Yemen.
Government forces are also continuing operations in the provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz, the spokesman said. In Taiz, army troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters are battling the Houthis with warplanes, drones and artillery support. Al-Nuzaili said forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Earlier, the army said it had shot down two Houthi drones and carried out airstrikes on the group’s positions in the Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz. Separately, the Interior Ministry said a Houthi drone strike on a home in western Taiz killed a woman and a girl and wounded another woman.
In al-Jawf, government forces said Saturday that they had secured the strategic Huwayshian mountain range, which they described as a forward defensive line for the Houthi-held provincial capital, al-Hazm.
Government forces launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 5 with the goal of restoring state institutions from Houthi control and retaking the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The escalation shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as the fighting and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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