Saudi Coalition Downs Houthi Missile, Drone Targeting Southern Kingdom
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in two separate statements published on X. The first announcement reported the destruction of the missile, while a subsequent statement confirmed that a drone had also been brought down.
Both projectiles were reportedly heading toward the kingdom’s southern region. The coalition did not disclose their intended targets or provide information about possible casualties or damage.
The announcements marked the coalition’s first reports of interceptions on Sunday. Earlier that day, Saudi authorities activated emergency warning systems in Abha and Khamis Mushait, both in the southwest, before confirming that the alerts had ended.
The developments followed a coalition announcement several hours earlier that its forces had conducted a military operation to “neutralize vital resources” used by the Houthis to sustain their military campaign and develop their capabilities, particularly in ballistic missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthi group in recent weeks.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in two separate statements published on X. The first announcement reported the destruction of the missile, while a subsequent statement confirmed that a drone had also been brought down.
Both projectiles were reportedly heading toward the kingdom’s southern region. The coalition did not disclose their intended targets or provide information about possible casualties or damage.
The announcements marked the coalition’s first reports of interceptions on Sunday. Earlier that day, Saudi authorities activated emergency warning systems in Abha and Khamis Mushait, both in the southwest, before confirming that the alerts had ended.
The developments followed a coalition announcement several hours earlier that its forces had conducted a military operation to “neutralize vital resources” used by the Houthis to sustain their military campaign and develop their capabilities, particularly in ballistic missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthi group in recent weeks.
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