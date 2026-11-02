UN Chief Warns of Rising Tensions After Western Sahara Mission Ends
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the possibility of renewed military confrontations in Western Sahara following the closure of the UN peacekeeping mission that operated in the disputed territory for 35 years.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that Guterres remained worried about the security situation across the territory and the potential for hostilities to intensify. He called on all parties to show “maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions or undermine regional stability.”
The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) officially ended its operations after the Security Council did not renew its mandate beyond Oct. 31.
A smaller team from the UN Department of Operational Support has since started the liquidation process. Its responsibilities include arranging the return of equipment belonging to countries that contributed troops and managing the disposal of assets owned by the United Nations.
Self-determination rights remain central
Guterres emphasized that the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers does not affect or cancel the “inalienable right to self-determination” of the people of Western Sahara.
He also acknowledged the work of the mission’s Special Representative, Alexander Ivanko, and paid tribute to 20 personnel who died while serving in the operation.
MINURSO was established in 1991 with the task of monitoring the ceasefire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that Guterres remained worried about the security situation across the territory and the potential for hostilities to intensify. He called on all parties to show “maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions or undermine regional stability.”
The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) officially ended its operations after the Security Council did not renew its mandate beyond Oct. 31.
A smaller team from the UN Department of Operational Support has since started the liquidation process. Its responsibilities include arranging the return of equipment belonging to countries that contributed troops and managing the disposal of assets owned by the United Nations.
Self-determination rights remain central
Guterres emphasized that the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers does not affect or cancel the “inalienable right to self-determination” of the people of Western Sahara.
He also acknowledged the work of the mission’s Special Representative, Alexander Ivanko, and paid tribute to 20 personnel who died while serving in the operation.
MINURSO was established in 1991 with the task of monitoring the ceasefire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.
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