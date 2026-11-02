Arab League Demands Probe Into Ramla Prison Torture of Gazans
(MENAFN) The Arab League on Sunday demanded an independent international investigation into what it called the torture and systematic abuse of Palestinians from Gaza held in Israel’s Ramla Prison, and insisted those responsible be held to account.
In a statement, the league condemned repeated assaults on inmates in the facility’s Rakevet wing, saying detainees had been left with injuries and burns.
It said the practices breach international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, and amount to “crimes against humanity” that demand accountability.
The league called for an immediate halt to the abuse. It also urged Israel to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross and independent monitors unrestricted access to document conditions and provide medical care. It further demanded the immediate release of sick and wounded prisoners and an end to arbitrary detention.
The statement came in the wake of an Oct. 27 report by a Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy office, which detailed recurring attacks on Gaza detainees in the Rakevet wing.
According to that report, the assaults occurred on Fridays and Saturdays and involved beatings with batons, pepper spray, gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The office also said guards entered a cell with police dogs and moved detainees to a room without surveillance cameras, where they were beaten.
The office warned that continued abuse puts prisoners’ lives at risk, especially those already sick or injured.
The Arab League appealed to the international community, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly to act to protect Palestinian prisoners and end impunity.
Israel has not immediately responded to the statement.
Ramla Prison, in central Israel, is run by the Israel Prison Service.
In a statement, the league condemned repeated assaults on inmates in the facility’s Rakevet wing, saying detainees had been left with injuries and burns.
It said the practices breach international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, and amount to “crimes against humanity” that demand accountability.
The league called for an immediate halt to the abuse. It also urged Israel to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross and independent monitors unrestricted access to document conditions and provide medical care. It further demanded the immediate release of sick and wounded prisoners and an end to arbitrary detention.
The statement came in the wake of an Oct. 27 report by a Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy office, which detailed recurring attacks on Gaza detainees in the Rakevet wing.
According to that report, the assaults occurred on Fridays and Saturdays and involved beatings with batons, pepper spray, gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The office also said guards entered a cell with police dogs and moved detainees to a room without surveillance cameras, where they were beaten.
The office warned that continued abuse puts prisoners’ lives at risk, especially those already sick or injured.
The Arab League appealed to the international community, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly to act to protect Palestinian prisoners and end impunity.
Israel has not immediately responded to the statement.
Ramla Prison, in central Israel, is run by the Israel Prison Service.
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