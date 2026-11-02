Saudi Arabia Lifts Emergency Alerts Across Southwestern Areas
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities announced on Sunday that the threat had passed in three southwestern areas after issuing emergency warnings to residents.
The Civil Defense said through posts on X that its early warning system had notified people in Abha, Jazan and Khamis Mushait governorate of a potential danger. Subsequent alerts confirmed that the situation had returned to normal.
Officials did not disclose what prompted the warnings, nor did they report any injuries or property damage.
In a separate development, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The warnings were issued as confrontations between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, continued to intensify.
Saudi Arabia has also experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent weeks.
The Civil Defense said through posts on X that its early warning system had notified people in Abha, Jazan and Khamis Mushait governorate of a potential danger. Subsequent alerts confirmed that the situation had returned to normal.
Officials did not disclose what prompted the warnings, nor did they report any injuries or property damage.
In a separate development, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The warnings were issued as confrontations between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, continued to intensify.
Saudi Arabia has also experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent weeks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment