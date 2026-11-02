Zelenskyy Claims Russia Suffers Highest Monthly Losses Since War Began
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces suffered 54,400 fatalities or serious injuries during October, describing the figure as the largest monthly total recorded since the war began.
In a post on X, the US-based social media platform, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops regained control of 96.2 square kilometers (37.1 square miles) of territory last month. He said this exceeded the area captured by Russian forces over the same period by 10.4 square kilometers.
Zelenskyy also reported that Russia sustained 2,250 casualties on Oct. 21, which he described as a daily record.
“Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor,” he said. “To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy.”
Moscow has yet to respond to the Ukrainian president’s figures. However, independent confirmation of the reported battlefield losses and territorial changes remains challenging amid the continuing conflict.
In a post on X, the US-based social media platform, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops regained control of 96.2 square kilometers (37.1 square miles) of territory last month. He said this exceeded the area captured by Russian forces over the same period by 10.4 square kilometers.
Zelenskyy also reported that Russia sustained 2,250 casualties on Oct. 21, which he described as a daily record.
“Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor,” he said. “To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy.”
Moscow has yet to respond to the Ukrainian president’s figures. However, independent confirmation of the reported battlefield losses and territorial changes remains challenging amid the continuing conflict.
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