Libyan Leaders Pursue Political Agreement Ahead of Elections
(MENAFN) Libyan Presidential Council President Mohamed al-Menfi and High Council of State Chairman Mohamed Takala held talks on Sunday focused on efforts to secure a national political agreement that could pave the way for elections.
According to a statement from the Presidential Council, discussions covered the latest political developments and steps to establish the necessary conditions for restarting the political process, achieving a broad national settlement and advancing toward elections.
The two officials underlined the importance of protecting the judiciary and preserving its independence, stressing that it must remain free from “any interference or political alignments.”
They also highlighted the judiciary’s constitutional role in maintaining state stability, upholding the rule of law and protecting rights and freedoms.
Al-Menfi and Takala further called for preserving the unity and independence of Libya’s sovereign institutions while ensuring that each operates within its legally established responsibilities and authority. They said this was necessary to avoid conflicting decisions and prevent state institutions from becoming involved in political disputes.
Earlier on Wednesday, Libya’s 4+4 dialogue committee agreed to expand discussions with different judicial bodies. The consultations aim to bring the judiciary together and strengthen its contribution to facilitating presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to a statement from the Presidential Council, discussions covered the latest political developments and steps to establish the necessary conditions for restarting the political process, achieving a broad national settlement and advancing toward elections.
The two officials underlined the importance of protecting the judiciary and preserving its independence, stressing that it must remain free from “any interference or political alignments.”
They also highlighted the judiciary’s constitutional role in maintaining state stability, upholding the rule of law and protecting rights and freedoms.
Al-Menfi and Takala further called for preserving the unity and independence of Libya’s sovereign institutions while ensuring that each operates within its legally established responsibilities and authority. They said this was necessary to avoid conflicting decisions and prevent state institutions from becoming involved in political disputes.
Earlier on Wednesday, Libya’s 4+4 dialogue committee agreed to expand discussions with different judicial bodies. The consultations aim to bring the judiciary together and strengthen its contribution to facilitating presidential and parliamentary elections.
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