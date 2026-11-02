Ex-General Warns of Irreversible Israeli Collapse, USD445B Debt
(MENAFN) Retired Israeli Maj. Gen. Itzhak Brik issued a stark warning Sunday that Israel is sliding into an irreversible breakdown of its military, economy and institutions. He said the country has lost international legitimacy and allies and cannot withstand prolonged isolation.
Writing in an opinion piece for an Israeli daily newspaper, Brik characterized the situation as a comprehensive collapse, not merely a political crisis.
He branded the outcome of last Tuesday’s parliamentary elections “the official death certificate of the State of Israel as we knew it,” and rebuked television commentators for fixating on seat counts and coalition talks while ignoring deeper failures. In his telling, their coverage was akin to an orchestra playing on the Titanic in its final moments.
Brik once headed military colleges and served as the Ministry of Defense’s Ombudsman for Soldiers’ Complaints. He said Israel has become an international pariah.
“We have lost legitimacy and allies,” he wrote, cautioning that the country cannot stay fully isolated for long.
He said Israel’s ground forces are suffering a structural collapse and sagging morale, leaving them unable to defend the country against threats from inside and outside its borders at once. A depleted army, he warned, could neither halt large-scale incursions nor protect civilians in a broader regional war.
Brik also said extended fighting has pushed the national debt to 1.4 trillion shekels ($445 billion). He alleged that economic sanctions, arms restrictions and mounting financial isolation are tightening the squeeze.
He dismissed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to deploy cryptocurrencies against potential European sanctions as naive and absurd, and warned that further decline could endanger Israelis’ savings.
On domestic fractures, Brik said Israeli society is caught in a “silent civil war,” not just polarization. Doctors, scientists, tech entrepreneurs and other skilled professionals are leaving, he said, draining expertise built up over decades.
He also accused the political leadership of undermining the rule of law and public institutions, putting political appointments and blind loyalty ahead of competence and integrity.
In the Oct. 27 vote, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot took 48, and Arab parties secured 19. Neither major bloc reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
Writing in an opinion piece for an Israeli daily newspaper, Brik characterized the situation as a comprehensive collapse, not merely a political crisis.
He branded the outcome of last Tuesday’s parliamentary elections “the official death certificate of the State of Israel as we knew it,” and rebuked television commentators for fixating on seat counts and coalition talks while ignoring deeper failures. In his telling, their coverage was akin to an orchestra playing on the Titanic in its final moments.
Brik once headed military colleges and served as the Ministry of Defense’s Ombudsman for Soldiers’ Complaints. He said Israel has become an international pariah.
“We have lost legitimacy and allies,” he wrote, cautioning that the country cannot stay fully isolated for long.
He said Israel’s ground forces are suffering a structural collapse and sagging morale, leaving them unable to defend the country against threats from inside and outside its borders at once. A depleted army, he warned, could neither halt large-scale incursions nor protect civilians in a broader regional war.
Brik also said extended fighting has pushed the national debt to 1.4 trillion shekels ($445 billion). He alleged that economic sanctions, arms restrictions and mounting financial isolation are tightening the squeeze.
He dismissed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to deploy cryptocurrencies against potential European sanctions as naive and absurd, and warned that further decline could endanger Israelis’ savings.
On domestic fractures, Brik said Israeli society is caught in a “silent civil war,” not just polarization. Doctors, scientists, tech entrepreneurs and other skilled professionals are leaving, he said, draining expertise built up over decades.
He also accused the political leadership of undermining the rule of law and public institutions, putting political appointments and blind loyalty ahead of competence and integrity.
In the Oct. 27 vote, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot took 48, and Arab parties secured 19. Neither major bloc reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
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