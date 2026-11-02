Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Houthi Military Assets in Yemen
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition announced Sunday that it had conducted an operation aimed at disabling strategic resources used by the Houthi movement to sustain its military campaign and expand its weapons capabilities, particularly in ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the military action was carried out earlier Sunday following repeated Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
According to al-Maliki, the coalition's joint forces command had been monitoring the group's ongoing exploitation of strategic resources to support its military operations and develop its combat capabilities, with particular attention to missile systems and drones.
He warned that continued attacks by the Houthis represented a serious danger to civilian populations and essential infrastructure.
The coalition's latest operation was intended to “neutralize” assets allegedly being used to conduct recurring attacks and threaten security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and maritime routes across the southern Red Sea, al-Maliki added.
However, the coalition did not disclose where the operation took place or identify the specific military resources targeted. No information was provided regarding possible casualties or damage resulting from the strikes.
The Houthi movement had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Meanwhile, Yemeni government forces have been conducting Operation “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, seeking to restore state institutions under government authority, end Houthi control over state facilities and regain the capital, Sanaa.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the military action was carried out earlier Sunday following repeated Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
According to al-Maliki, the coalition's joint forces command had been monitoring the group's ongoing exploitation of strategic resources to support its military operations and develop its combat capabilities, with particular attention to missile systems and drones.
He warned that continued attacks by the Houthis represented a serious danger to civilian populations and essential infrastructure.
The coalition's latest operation was intended to “neutralize” assets allegedly being used to conduct recurring attacks and threaten security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and maritime routes across the southern Red Sea, al-Maliki added.
However, the coalition did not disclose where the operation took place or identify the specific military resources targeted. No information was provided regarding possible casualties or damage resulting from the strikes.
The Houthi movement had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Meanwhile, Yemeni government forces have been conducting Operation “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, seeking to restore state institutions under government authority, end Houthi control over state facilities and regain the capital, Sanaa.
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