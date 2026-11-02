Ukraine Rejects CAS Decision to Readmit Russian Hockey Teams
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has strongly criticized a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) permitting Russian ice hockey teams to participate again in world championships, describing the move as “unacceptable.”
Reacting to the ruling in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Sybiha accused the international sports body of disregarding the consequences of Russia's ongoing military campaign against Ukraine.
“By letting Russian hockey back, CAS is staining the ice with Ukrainian blood,” Andrii Sybiha wrote on US social media platform X.
The Ukrainian official argued that Moscow continues to launch attacks against Ukrainian population centers and that restoring Russian teams' participation in international tournaments would provide the country with the international recognition it seeks.
“Russia has not stopped its war. It has not stopped killing Ukrainians. It has not stopped its relentless attacks on our cities. So what exactly has changed to justify the return of its national ice hockey teams to international competition?” he said.
Sybiha also appealed to international sports organizations and Ukraine's allied countries to oppose the reinstatement, maintaining that sporting relations should not return to normal while the conflict remains ongoing.
He further called on governments to prevent Russian hockey players from entering their territories, arguing that Moscow's actions should carry consequences extending beyond the political and military spheres into international sporting events.
“This shameful decision must be reversed,” he said.
Reacting to the ruling in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Sybiha accused the international sports body of disregarding the consequences of Russia's ongoing military campaign against Ukraine.
“By letting Russian hockey back, CAS is staining the ice with Ukrainian blood,” Andrii Sybiha wrote on US social media platform X.
The Ukrainian official argued that Moscow continues to launch attacks against Ukrainian population centers and that restoring Russian teams' participation in international tournaments would provide the country with the international recognition it seeks.
“Russia has not stopped its war. It has not stopped killing Ukrainians. It has not stopped its relentless attacks on our cities. So what exactly has changed to justify the return of its national ice hockey teams to international competition?” he said.
Sybiha also appealed to international sports organizations and Ukraine's allied countries to oppose the reinstatement, maintaining that sporting relations should not return to normal while the conflict remains ongoing.
He further called on governments to prevent Russian hockey players from entering their territories, arguing that Moscow's actions should carry consequences extending beyond the political and military spheres into international sporting events.
“This shameful decision must be reversed,” he said.
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