Israeli Opposition Seeks Parliamentary Control Amid Political Deadlock
(MENAFN) Israel's opposition parties are exploring ways to strengthen their influence within the Knesset by pursuing a change in parliamentary leadership and promoting legislation directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following inconclusive general elections, according to local media reports.
Preliminary election figures indicate that Netanyahu's political alliance secured 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while opposition parties obtained 48 seats and Arab political factions won 19.
The results have left the country's political blocs short of the 61 parliamentary seats required to secure a governing majority, creating uncertainty over the formation of the next government.
Against this backdrop, opposition leaders are preparing to coordinate their next political steps through a meeting involving four prominent figures, according to reports citing unnamed political sources.
The discussions are expected to take place at the residence of opposition leader Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party. Other participants will include Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan.
The gathering aims to establish a coordinated strategy for converting the opposition's parliamentary representation into greater political influence within the Knesset, including efforts to replace the parliament's speaker and advance legislative initiatives targeting Netanyahu.
The meeting is expected to take place before consultations begin on Nov. 4 at the residence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where political representatives will discuss who should receive the initial mandate to form the next government.
Meanwhile, opposition sources indicated that Eisenkot has decided to seek the first opportunity to form a government, according to the reports.
Preliminary election figures indicate that Netanyahu's political alliance secured 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while opposition parties obtained 48 seats and Arab political factions won 19.
The results have left the country's political blocs short of the 61 parliamentary seats required to secure a governing majority, creating uncertainty over the formation of the next government.
Against this backdrop, opposition leaders are preparing to coordinate their next political steps through a meeting involving four prominent figures, according to reports citing unnamed political sources.
The discussions are expected to take place at the residence of opposition leader Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party. Other participants will include Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan.
The gathering aims to establish a coordinated strategy for converting the opposition's parliamentary representation into greater political influence within the Knesset, including efforts to replace the parliament's speaker and advance legislative initiatives targeting Netanyahu.
The meeting is expected to take place before consultations begin on Nov. 4 at the residence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where political representatives will discuss who should receive the initial mandate to form the next government.
Meanwhile, opposition sources indicated that Eisenkot has decided to seek the first opportunity to form a government, according to the reports.
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