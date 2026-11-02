Everest Trail Hotel Fire: All Evacuated as Snow Hampers Rescue
(MENAFN) A major blaze tore through Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche, Nepal, late last week, sending thick plumes of smoke over the snow-covered Himalayan landscape along the popular trekking route to Mount Everest Base Camp.
Police suspect a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the hotel kitchen and ignited the fire, local media reported, though the cause has yet to be officially confirmed.
All guests and staff were evacuated safely, and no injuries or deaths were reported.
Heavy snowfall hindered efforts to put out the flames and kept helicopters grounded, ruling out any aerial rescue or response operations.
The 17-room lodge is a well-known acclimatization stop for climbers and trekkers heading along the route toward the world’s highest peak.
Police suspect a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the hotel kitchen and ignited the fire, local media reported, though the cause has yet to be officially confirmed.
All guests and staff were evacuated safely, and no injuries or deaths were reported.
Heavy snowfall hindered efforts to put out the flames and kept helicopters grounded, ruling out any aerial rescue or response operations.
The 17-room lodge is a well-known acclimatization stop for climbers and trekkers heading along the route toward the world’s highest peak.
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