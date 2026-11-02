Iran Strengthens Armed Forces for Wider-Range Military Operations
(MENAFN) Iran is accelerating efforts to strengthen its military capabilities to ensure its armed forces can respond to potential threats “without geographical limits,” Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi announced Sunday.
Addressing reporters, Akhlaghi said Tehran was pursuing an ambitious program to improve the operational effectiveness and advanced combat capabilities of its military, following instructions from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
“We are rapidly increasing our armed forces’ combat capabilities to be able to respond without geographical limits,” he said.
The defense minister emphasized that Iran was prepared to confront potential military threats, warning that any aggression would trigger a strong response.
Iran “will not be caught off guard, nor will we be stopped, and any type of attack will receive an appropriate, decisive and effective response,” he added.
He also highlighted Tehran's determination to continue developing its scientific and technological capabilities despite external pressure and security challenges.
Akhlaghi stressed that Iran “would not be surprised by threats, halted by pressure or dependent on the will of others in pursuing scientific and technological progress.”
His statements come as Qatar and Pakistan continue diplomatic mediation aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back to negotiations, with reports indicating progress in indirect discussions held in Doha.
The diplomatic initiative focuses on several major issues, including Iran's nuclear activities, potential sanctions relief and arrangements to protect maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Regional tensions remain elevated following the military attacks launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across several parts of the region.
Addressing reporters, Akhlaghi said Tehran was pursuing an ambitious program to improve the operational effectiveness and advanced combat capabilities of its military, following instructions from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
“We are rapidly increasing our armed forces’ combat capabilities to be able to respond without geographical limits,” he said.
The defense minister emphasized that Iran was prepared to confront potential military threats, warning that any aggression would trigger a strong response.
Iran “will not be caught off guard, nor will we be stopped, and any type of attack will receive an appropriate, decisive and effective response,” he added.
He also highlighted Tehran's determination to continue developing its scientific and technological capabilities despite external pressure and security challenges.
Akhlaghi stressed that Iran “would not be surprised by threats, halted by pressure or dependent on the will of others in pursuing scientific and technological progress.”
His statements come as Qatar and Pakistan continue diplomatic mediation aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back to negotiations, with reports indicating progress in indirect discussions held in Doha.
The diplomatic initiative focuses on several major issues, including Iran's nuclear activities, potential sanctions relief and arrangements to protect maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Regional tensions remain elevated following the military attacks launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across several parts of the region.
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