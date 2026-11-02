Musk Admits Grok Bot Costs Outpace Revenue as Demand Surges
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has acknowledged that running xAI’s Grok chatbot is costing far more than it brings in, exposing the financial strain on the AI business as demand for the service climbs.
The admission came Sunday on the US social media platform X, where Musk was responding to a user who asked whether xAI could reset the service’s weekly usage allowance. “The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue,” Musk said.
The user had pointed out that many subscribers burned through their Grok Bot usage much faster than normal during the week.
Musk gave no figures on operating costs or revenue. He also did not say whether usage limits would be changed or reset. Still, he described the cost of operating the service as “unsustainably high” against the income it generates.
xAI rolled out Grok Bot in early beta in August as an AI agent able to carry out tasks across apps and online services using its own virtual computer. Unlike a conventional chatbot, it can handle multi-step tasks and keep working in the background.
The service is offered through several paid SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans. Usage is allocated separately from users’ other Grok and Cursor allowances.
The admission came Sunday on the US social media platform X, where Musk was responding to a user who asked whether xAI could reset the service’s weekly usage allowance. “The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue,” Musk said.
The user had pointed out that many subscribers burned through their Grok Bot usage much faster than normal during the week.
Musk gave no figures on operating costs or revenue. He also did not say whether usage limits would be changed or reset. Still, he described the cost of operating the service as “unsustainably high” against the income it generates.
xAI rolled out Grok Bot in early beta in August as an AI agent able to carry out tasks across apps and online services using its own virtual computer. Unlike a conventional chatbot, it can handle multi-step tasks and keep working in the background.
The service is offered through several paid SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans. Usage is allocated separately from users’ other Grok and Cursor allowances.
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